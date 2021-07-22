Amazon's New World is killing heaps of GPUs, not just the RTX 3090

Amazon's New World isn't just killing RTX 3090s, but also RTX 3080 Ti, and AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, 6800 XT, 6800, and more GPUs.

Amazon's new game New World is still killing graphics cards across the planet, but now the problem is much more severe as it's not just exclusive to EVGA's flagship GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra graphics card.

There are reports all over the place, with YouTuber JayzTwoCents throwing his two cents in -- I had to, I'm sorry -- where he's tweeted that he's had a multitude of GPU owners tell him that they've had shutdowns and failures when playing New World.

The graphics cards that he listed include the AMD Radeon RX 590, Radeon RX 6800, Radeon RX 6800 XT, Radeon RX 6900 XT, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards. He added at the end that "So once again, the issue definitely is with SOMETHING in the way the game New World is rendering. This ISNT a 3090'exclusive issue! PERIOD!!"

Yesterday I had an email from a PR agency with a nice little copy-pasta statement regarding New World killing GeForce RTX 3090s, which read: "Hundreds of thousands of people played in the New World Closed Beta yesterday, with millions of total hours played. We've received a few reports of players using high-performance graphics cards experiencing hardware failure when playing New World".

"New World makes standard DirectX calls as provided by the Windows API. We have seen no indication of widespread issues with 3090s, either in the beta or during our many months of alpha testing".

"The New World Closed Beta is safe to play. In order to further reassure players, we will implement a patch today that caps frames per second on our menu screen. We're grateful for the support New World is receiving from players around the world, and will keep listening to their feedback throughout Beta and beyond".