All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs with compatible PS5 heat sinks 🔥

Metal Gear Solid remaster collection in the works at Konami

Konami is working on a number of remasters and re-releases across its biggest franchises including a Metal Gear Solid collection.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Oct 1 2021 8:31 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Konami is currently working out plans to release a Metal Gear Solid remastered collection on modern console hardware, sources tell VideoGamesChronicle.

Metal Gear Solid remaster collection in the works at Konami 2352 | TweakTown.com

Konami is doubling-down on its AAA premium games focus and will continue supplementing its big plans with re-releases and remasters. One of these projects is a Metal Gear Solid remaster collection, sources tell VGC, likely with the same games included in MGS HD Collection launching on PS4 and Xbox One.

The news comes after Konami has shifted its development teams and restructured its divisions to help streamline and ramp up AAA production. The company is also outsourcing IPs to external studios to mitigate costly games development fees.

Konami has yet to announce any info on a possible Metal Gear Solid remastered collection. VGC's Andy Robinson says that Hideo Kojima will not be directly involved in Konami's current and future Metal Gear projects.

Buy at Amazon

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$17.05
$17.05$17.05$17.93
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/1/2021 at 7:25 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.