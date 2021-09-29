All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs with compatible PS5 heat sinks 🔥
TRENDING NOW: Comet traveling 84,000 mph is fast-approaching Earth very soon

be quiet! offers free Intel LGA1700 mounting kits, for Alder Lake CPUs

Intel's new Alder Lake CPUs will arrive on the new LGA1700 socket, with be quiet! announcing free Intel LGA170 mounting kits.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Sep 29 2021 10:10 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel's next-gen LGA 1700 socket is going to debut with the new 12th Gen "Alder Lake" CPUs, with be quiet! has now announced free LGA 1700 mounting kits for compatible CPUs.

be quiet! offers free Intel LGA1700 mounting kits, for Alder Lake CPUs 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The company has announced that with the changes by Intel in the new LGA 1700 socket, with an additional 500 contacts from the LGA 1200 socket to the LGA 1700 socket, be quiet! notes that the "socket had to be greatly enlarged".

"Thus, the heatspreader has a much larger surface than before, and above all no longer square, but rectangular. While this heralds a new era for Intel CPUs that promises even more performance, unfortunately no CPU coolers already available on the market are compatible with this change".

be quiet! offers free Intel LGA1700 mounting kits, for Alder Lake CPUs 06 | TweakTown.com

If you've got one of the be quiet! CPU coolers listed below, then you'll be able to fill out a form on the be quiet! website and have a free mounting kit sent to you. You'll get a new backplate, mounting bridges, and all other required components for your new LGA 1700 socket motherboard.

There's even a new mounting frame for the Silent Loop 2 AIO as well.

Starting in 2022 the next waves of be quiet! coolers will have the LGA 1700 mounting parts included in the box, while for now you'll have to deal with requesting it from be quiet! -- but at least it's free. This means you can use a beautiful, high-end be quiet! CPU cooler on your new Core i9-12900K (or any other 12th Gen CPU) processor.

  • Dark Rock Pro 4
  • Dark Rock 4
  • Dark Rock Slim
  • Dark Rock TF 2
  • Shadow Rock 3
  • Shadow Rock Slim 2
  • Shadow Rock LP
  • Pure Rock 2
  • Pure Rock
  • Silent Loop 2 (not available in the USA)
  • Pure Loop
Buy at Amazon

be quiet! Pure Base 500DX Black, Mid Tower ATX case

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$109.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/29/2021 at 2:38 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.