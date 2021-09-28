All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Otherworldly 'Golden Ring' image feels you can reach out and touch it

The winner of this year's Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition is an image of 'The Golden Ring' solar eclipse.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Sep 28 2021 2:32 AM CDT
The winner of the Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition for 2021 has been selected, and the image showcases an incredible solar eclipse.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The winner of this year's competition is Shuchang Dong of China, who captured the above image during a solar eclipse that happens every year. The Royal Observatory Greenwich in England gives the award, and according to judge Steve Marsh, "you feel as if you could reach into the sky and place this onto your finger". So, what did Dong win?

The competition for the best astrophotography image of the year has been running for thirteen consecutive years. The competition winners are awarded a cash prize and have their photographs exhibited at the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich. It should be noted that Dong's "The Golden Ring" image also snagged first place in the competition's "Our Sun" category. If you are interested in checking out more of the winning images in their respective categories, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:space.com, rmg.co.uk

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

