NVIDIA invites devs to test their DLSS on NVIDIA's own supercomputers

NVIDIA is inviting developers to test its latest builds of DLSS on their supercomputer, provide feedback for future improvement.

NVIDIA is welcoming developers of all kinds to come and use their powerful supercomputers and test out the latest builds of their DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling).

The company is wanting developers to test out the new DLSS builds and then provide feedback about their experiences on the developer forum of their website. The company explains: "NVIDIA is enabling developers to explore and evaluate experimental AI models for Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). Developers can download experimental Dynamic-link libraries (DLLs), test how the latest DLSS research enhances their games, and provide feedback for future improvements".

"Powered by dedicated AI processors on NVIDIA RTX GPUs called Tensor Cores, NVIDIA DLSS technology has already been adopted and implemented in over 100 games and applications. These include gaming franchises such as Cyberpunk, Call of Duty, DOOM, Fortnite, LEGO, Minecraft, Rainbow Six, and Red Dead Redemption, with support coming soon for Battlefield 2042".

What NVIDIA wants to do with this new DLSS testing is get developers to train and test their new DLSS builds on NVIDIA's supercomputer -- and through this -- they'll improve visual quality on more and more games and applications over the months and years ahead.

The company added:

"One of the key advantages of a deep learning approach to super sampling is that the AI model can continuously improve through ongoing training on NVIDIA's supercomputer. We are inviting the developer community to test the latest experimental DLSS models straight off the supercomputer, and provide us with your feedback. Your early input is important to helping us push the state of the art in AI graphics technology"