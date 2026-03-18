Capcom developers found out about DLSS 5 at the same time as the public

Capcom developers said they learned about the publisher adopting NVIDIA's new DLSS 5 at the same time as the public when it was announced at GTC 2026.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's DLSS 5 integrates generative AI to enhance game frame upscaling, sparking controversy over potential impacts on developers' artistic vision. Despite criticism, NVIDIA assures developers can customize DLSS 5's effects. Capcom and Ubisoft learned of DLSS 5 adoption alongside the public, highlighting communication issues.

The gaming community is currently dealing with the latest generation of Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), announced by NVIDIA at GTC 2026.

DLSS 5 introduces generative AI into the upscaling technology, meaning frames within a game are analyzed, then enhanced by building and harvesting data from the native frames, and finally outsourced to a generative AI model. The technology was demonstrated through a selection of videos and images that showcased titles such as Starfield, Resident Evil: Requiem, and others, with upscaling enabled and disabled.

The reaction from the gaming community has been nothing short of controversial, as a large swath of gamers are criticizing the technology for encroaching on the developer's original artistic intentions for the title, despite NVIDIA explaining, albeit, buried in an FAQ, that developers will have access to a range of tools to customize and tweak the various aspects of DLSS 5's enhancement, including its intensity.

Now, Capcom developers have told Insider Gaming that they learned of the publisher adopting DLSS 5 at the same time as the public, a claim also echoed by one Ubisoft developer. Notably, Ubisoft also announced that it had adopted DLSS 5.

Notably, in response to criticism from gamers and developers, NVIDIA's CEO said, "Well, first of all, they're completely wrong." Adding, "The reason for that is because, as I have explained very carefully, DLSS 5 fuses the controllability of geometry and textures and everything about the game with generative AI."