This $20 Castlevania collection on Switch offers serious value
Konami's new Castlevania Advance Collection packs some of the best platformers in the series for a reasonable $20 price tag.
The new Castlevania Advance Collection just released on Switch for a cool $20, offering tremendous value for the price.
For a company that hasn't released a new mainline game in a while, Konami is being pretty reasonable with pricing of its re-releases. The new Castlevania Advance Collection has a pretty decent $19.99 price tag on Switch and includes the awesome old-school Game Boy Advance side-scrollers (Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance, and Aria of Sorrow) in one emulated package, complete with quality of life improvements like save states, regional ROM selection, and even extras like an interactive database of Castlevania content.
The collection also casually includes Castlevania Dracula X as a bonus game, which is one of the best in the series (that end Dracula boss fight is tough as nails so be prepared to use the save states). Just one of these retro games commands astronomical prices on eBay (Aria of Sorrow is going for over $160 as a single GBA cart) so this is a great way to experience some must-play on-the-go classics.
FEATURED GAMES
- Castlevania: Circle of the Moon (GBA) - This was the first Castlevania title released on Game Boy Advance! The story follows Nathan Graves, a vampire hunter apprentice who enters Dracula's Castle along with his Master in order to prevent the dreaded return of the Count. Combine action and attribute cards to create over 80 unique spell effects, ranging from fire whips to ice blizzards, with the 'Dual Set-up System'.
- Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance (GBA) - This was the second Castlevania title released on Game Boy Advance! Play as Juste Belmont, the grandson of legendary Vampire Hunter Simon Belmont! This title introduced a lot of new features to the franchise, such as 'Boss Rush' mode and the 'Spell Fusion' system that lets players combine Sub-Weapons with Spell Books to cast devastating spells.
- Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow (GBA) - The third and final Castlevania game on Game Boy Advance! Soma Cruz, a young high school exchange student in Japan, is somehow involved in the eternal cycle of reincarnation of the Dark Lord himself. What role does Soma play in all of this? Will he be able to return to his own world? Aria of Sorrow also introduced a brand new attack system called 'Tactical Souls', that lets Soma Cruz capture the souls of slain monsters to acquire their abilities. (100+ abilities in total!) Aria of Sorrow also has a ton of New Game+ content.
- Castlevania: Dracula X (SNES) - Castlevania: Dracula X is a reimagination of the cult action game Castlevania: Rondo of Blood. Released on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System™ (SNES), Dracula X has been acclaimed as one of the most challenging Castlevania titles ever created. The Dark Lord Count Dracula rises again from the dead to revive the forces of darkness and to annihilate this corrupted world and create a new one. You are Richter Belmont, heir of the Belmont family, and you set out for Dracula's Castle to defeat its evil master. Fight your way through Dracula's Castle and defeat the toughest enemies with the new special attack 'Item Crash'!