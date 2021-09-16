BIOSTAR TZ590-BTC DUO mobo: supports 9 x GPUs for crypto mining

BIOSTAR has just revealed its new crypto mining motherboard, the new TZ590-BTC DUO motherboard that has room for 9 x GPUs and up to 14 x storage devices.

The new BIOSTAR TZ590-BTC DUO motherboard has 8 x PCIe 3.0 slots, and a single PCIe 4.0 x16 slot -- joined by storage madness in the form of 10 x SATA III ports, and 4 x M.2 Key M slots for Chia Coin crypto mining on the storage side of things.

There's support for Intel's 10th and 11th Gen CPUs on the LGA1200 socket, with support for up to 128GB of DDR4 RAM. It's actually a pretty beast crypto mining motherboard, given how many connectors and ports and even RAM support that the BIOSTAR TZ590-BTC DUO motherboard has.

There's 4 x USB 3.2 ports, 2 x USB 2.0 ports and even an old school PS/2 port for a keyboard or mouse. There's also a LAN port, VGA-Out, and HDMI out joined by the usual 3.5mm audio outputs.