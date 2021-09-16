All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
BIOSTAR TZ590-BTC DUO mobo: supports 9 x GPUs for crypto mining

BIOSTAR's new TZ590-BTC DUO motherboard launched, ready for 9 x GPUs and 14 x storage devices for crazy crypto mining systems.

Published Thu, Sep 16 2021 10:07 PM CDT
BIOSTAR has just revealed its new crypto mining motherboard, the new TZ590-BTC DUO motherboard that has room for 9 x GPUs and up to 14 x storage devices.

The new BIOSTAR TZ590-BTC DUO motherboard has 8 x PCIe 3.0 slots, and a single PCIe 4.0 x16 slot -- joined by storage madness in the form of 10 x SATA III ports, and 4 x M.2 Key M slots for Chia Coin crypto mining on the storage side of things.

There's support for Intel's 10th and 11th Gen CPUs on the LGA1200 socket, with support for up to 128GB of DDR4 RAM. It's actually a pretty beast crypto mining motherboard, given how many connectors and ports and even RAM support that the BIOSTAR TZ590-BTC DUO motherboard has.

There's 4 x USB 3.2 ports, 2 x USB 2.0 ports and even an old school PS/2 port for a keyboard or mouse. There's also a LAN port, VGA-Out, and HDMI out joined by the usual 3.5mm audio outputs.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

