Hubble snaps a jaw-dropping image of a cluster of candy-colored stars

The Hubble Space Telescope was launched into orbit 31 years ago, and despite its outdated technology, the space telescope can truly capture marvelous images of the cosmos.

An example of this is an image recently published by the European Space Agency that showcases a globular cluster of stars located around 20,000 light-years from Earth called NGC 6717. A globular cluster is a spherical collection of stars that are all tightly bound together by gravity and can be defined by the center of the cluster featuring a denser population of stars when compared to its edges.

The ESA explains that while the image showcases an amazing display of candy-colored stars, some of the stars seen in the image aren't actually a part of the NGC 6717 as they are much closer to Earth than they appear. These stars can be identified by the X running through the center of the star. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.