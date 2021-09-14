All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Hubble snaps a jaw-dropping image of a cluster of candy-colored stars

The European Space Agency published a new image of a gorgeous cluster of candy-colored stars taken by the Hubble Space Telescope.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Sep 14 2021 4:29 AM CDT
The Hubble Space Telescope was launched into orbit 31 years ago, and despite its outdated technology, the space telescope can truly capture marvelous images of the cosmos.

Hubble snaps a jaw-dropping image of a cluster of candy-colored stars 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

An example of this is an image recently published by the European Space Agency that showcases a globular cluster of stars located around 20,000 light-years from Earth called NGC 6717. A globular cluster is a spherical collection of stars that are all tightly bound together by gravity and can be defined by the center of the cluster featuring a denser population of stars when compared to its edges.

The ESA explains that while the image showcases an amazing display of candy-colored stars, some of the stars seen in the image aren't actually a part of the NGC 6717 as they are much closer to Earth than they appear. These stars can be identified by the X running through the center of the star. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:space.com

