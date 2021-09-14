All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Here's why gas stations will be floating around in Earth's orbit

Investments have been made into Orbit Fab's 'Gas Stations in Space' refueling technology, paving the way for brand new industries.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Sep 14 2021 4:05 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The space industry is just starting to take its baby steps, and companies are already talking about gas stations being present in lower-Earth orbit.

Here's why gas stations will be floating around in Earth's orbit 02 | TweakTown.com

The commercialization of lower-Earth orbit is taking place right now, but what we are seeing now is only just the beginning as more companies launch more satellites into space as society shifts more towards being digitally orientated. At the moment, there are around 4,000 operations satellites in lower-Earth orbit, and it's expected that within the end of this decade, that number will have increased to 100,000.

As a way to service these satellites and not leave them up in orbit to accumulate in an ever-growing junk pile, solutions have been proposed that would allow satellites to extend mission lengths which would prolong operational time for companies. An example of this is Orbit Fab's "Gas Stations in Space" refueling technology, which has just received investment from Lockheed Martin.

Orbit Fab states on its website that it wants to create "a thriving in-space market for products and services that support both existing space businesses (communications and Earth observation) and new industries like space tourism, manufacturing, and mining."

The space gas station is officially titled the Rapidly Attachable Fluid Transfer Interface (RAFTI), which allows satellites to conduct mid-orbit fueling.

Paul Pelley, ASPIN program director at Lockheed Martin Space, said, "This investment in Orbit Fab is one of several we have made that have created and supported innovative technologies and capabilities for on-orbit flexibility. The ability to refuel a satellite on orbit is a critical component for our customers' missions because it allows them greater maneuverability and can extend the life of a mission with replenished fuel."

Orbit Fab co-founder Jeremy Schiel added, "Lockheed Martin sees clear value in on-orbit refueling to create a bustling in-space economy. Their support will help drive adoption and interface standards for the satellite servicing industry."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Hanes Men's Graphic Vintage Cali Collection T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.65
$9.65$11.25$12.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/14/2021 at 4:29 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:universetoday.com, lockheedmartin.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.