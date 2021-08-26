All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Hacker steals $610 million of Ethereum, but then does the unexpected

A hacker has done the absolute unexpected after stealing a ridiculous $610 million in Ethereum under the pseudonym 'Mr. White Hat'

Published Thu, Aug 26 2021 2:31 AM CDT
A hacker has done the unthinkable after stealing $610 million worth of the cryptocurrency named Ethereum.

Hacker steals $610 million of Ethereum, but then does the unexpected 01 | TweakTown.com

As pointed out by Engadget, this very well could be the strangest cryptocurrency heist that has happened so far, as the hacker going by the name Mr. White Hat hacked the cryptocurrency exchange platform Poly Network, stealing $610 million worth of Ethereum. What is strange about this hack is that Mr. White Hate has now returned every single dollar of the $610 million, saying that they're "ready to surrender".

The company has said that it has successfully recovered all of the lost funds, after the hacker infiltrated the network and seized $200 million in an account that requires a password from the hacker and Poly Network. Now, the hacker has said that they were attempting to contribute to the security of Poly Network, or perhaps the $610 million was difficult to convert to fiat currency, and they feared being caught by authorities.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

