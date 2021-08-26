EVGA X570S DARK motherboard teased, and boy does it look delicious

EVGA's upcoming enthusiast-class AM4 motherboard has been teased by OC legend Kingpin, the new EVGA X570S DARK motherboard.

EVGA has been doing a drip-drip-drip method of unveiling and teasing its new -- and first-ever AMD motherboard, the upcoming EVGA X570S DARK motherboard.

The new EVGA X570S DARK motherboard was recently teased by Vince "Kingpin" Lucido, teasing the absolutely beautiful motherboard in all its OC glory. It features the upgraded X570S chipset, with EVGA passively cooling it on the motherboard -- there's also 2 x DIMM slots, EVGA's infamous (and also awesome) angled power connectors, and on-board reset and power buttons.

There are 2 x PCIe 4.0 x16 slots here, so you can throw in any graphics card you want -- or two, or you could use the second PCIe 4.0 slot for a high-end NVMe RAID card. There's a single M.2 NVMe slot on the EVGA X570S DARK motherboard, which is attached to the high-speed PCIe 4.0 interface.

EVGA's new X570S DARK motherboard has its AMD AM4 socket rotated 270 degrees, and just 2 x DIMM slots which is the optimal for extreme overclocking (1 DIMM per channel). EVGA Product Manager, Jacob Freeman, has confirmed that this new motherboard does indeed have the upgraded X570S chipset.

There's no ETA or pricing or launch date for the board just yet.