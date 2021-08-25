AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 21.8.2 drivers have been released

AMD's new Radeon drivers offer up to 6% more performance in Myst @ 4K Medium with ray tracing enabled on Radeon RX 6800 XT.

AMD's new Radeon Adrenalin 2020 21.8.2 drivers are here, weighing at around 464MB and offering performance improvements when running Myst on the Radeon RX 6800 XT.

If you're running Myst on the Radeon RX 6800 XT at 4K Medium with ray tracing enabled, then you will be enjoying up to 6% more performance with the new Radeon Adrenalin 2020 21.8.2 drivers. Not only that, but the new Radeon drivers also provide support for Aliens: Fireteam Elite.

There's a bunch of fixed issues here too, including F1 2021 in Split Screen mode, playing Control using DX12 with corrupt light rays on graphics cards like the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT. There are still some known issues that AMD is aware of, with a "black screen issue that may be experienced" playing Myst or Kingshunt on the Radeon RX 6800 XT -- a workaround, for now, is disabling the Performance Metrics Overlay or Radeon Image Sharpening in Radeon Software.