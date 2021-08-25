AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 21.8.2 drivers have been released
AMD's new Radeon drivers offer up to 6% more performance in Myst @ 4K Medium with ray tracing enabled on Radeon RX 6800 XT.
AMD's new Radeon Adrenalin 2020 21.8.2 drivers are here, weighing at around 464MB and offering performance improvements when running Myst on the Radeon RX 6800 XT.
If you're running Myst on the Radeon RX 6800 XT at 4K Medium with ray tracing enabled, then you will be enjoying up to 6% more performance with the new Radeon Adrenalin 2020 21.8.2 drivers. Not only that, but the new Radeon drivers also provide support for Aliens: Fireteam Elite.
- You can read more about, and download the AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 21.8.2 drivers here.
There's a bunch of fixed issues here too, including F1 2021 in Split Screen mode, playing Control using DX12 with corrupt light rays on graphics cards like the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT. There are still some known issues that AMD is aware of, with a "black screen issue that may be experienced" playing Myst or Kingshunt on the Radeon RX 6800 XT -- a workaround, for now, is disabling the Performance Metrics Overlay or Radeon Image Sharpening in Radeon Software.
- Users may experience difficulties ending a recording session on Open Broadcaster Software™ when recording in H265/HEVC codec on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 6800 XT.
- While playing F1® 2021 in Split Screen mode, image corruption may be observed on one of the players' screens.
- Radeon software application may become unresponsive when some users attempt to launch the application.
- While playing Control™ using DirectX® 12, users may observe corrupt light rays on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 6600 XT.
- Upgrading to the latest Radeon™ graphics driver may cause the auto update feature on Ryzen™ Master to stop working.