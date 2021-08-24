All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Redditor builds real-life PC motherboards inside of Minecraft

A bunch of AMD and Intel motherboards have been carefully re-created in Minecraft, with some amazing detail and easily done.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Aug 24 2021 7:53 PM CDT
Minecraft is a weird and wonderful place but now it is filled with some realistic-looking motherboards from both AMD and Intel thanks to a talented Redditor.

Redditor builds real-life PC motherboards inside of Minecraft 11 | TweakTown.com
Redditor "MasterKnight48902" spent many hours building AMD and Intel motherboards, with some of MSI's latest and greatest AMD X570S-based motherboards including the EDGE MAX WIFI, CARBON MAX WIFI, CARBON EK X, UNIFY-X MAX, and ACE MAX boards.

It took around 2.5 hours to make each motherboard using MCEdit 0.1.7.1 -- and each motherboard has an awesome amount of detail to them. We're talking down to component level with VRMs, heat sinks, RGB LEDs, and even pre-installed EK water blocks on the CARBON EK X motherboard. It's actually very impressive indeed.

Redditor builds real-life PC motherboards inside of Minecraft 06 | TweakTown.comRedditor builds real-life PC motherboards inside of Minecraft 07 | TweakTown.com
Redditor builds real-life PC motherboards inside of Minecraft 08 | TweakTown.comRedditor builds real-life PC motherboards inside of Minecraft 09 | TweakTown.com

MasterKnight is quite the... master... at recreating motherboards in Minecraft it seems. These new motherboards aren't the only work he's done, as he's also made some older AMD and Intel motherboards including LGA 775-based boards like the ASUS P5K3-Deluxe, and others. I've got some of those linked for your viewing pleasure above.

NEWS SOURCES:reddit.com, wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

