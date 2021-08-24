Redditor builds real-life PC motherboards inside of Minecraft

A bunch of AMD and Intel motherboards have been carefully re-created in Minecraft, with some amazing detail and easily done.

Minecraft is a weird and wonderful place but now it is filled with some realistic-looking motherboards from both AMD and Intel thanks to a talented Redditor.

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Redditor "MasterKnight48902" spent many hours building AMD and Intel motherboards, with some of MSI's latest and greatest AMD X570S-based motherboards including the EDGE MAX WIFI, CARBON MAX WIFI, CARBON EK X, UNIFY-X MAX, and ACE MAX boards.

It took around 2.5 hours to make each motherboard using MCEdit 0.1.7.1 -- and each motherboard has an awesome amount of detail to them. We're talking down to component level with VRMs, heat sinks, RGB LEDs, and even pre-installed EK water blocks on the CARBON EK X motherboard. It's actually very impressive indeed.

MasterKnight is quite the... master... at recreating motherboards in Minecraft it seems. These new motherboards aren't the only work he's done, as he's also made some older AMD and Intel motherboards including LGA 775-based boards like the ASUS P5K3-Deluxe, and others. I've got some of those linked for your viewing pleasure above.