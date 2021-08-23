All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer drops, Spider-Man in the Multi-Verse

Marvel Studios and Sony drop the exciting new Spider-Man: No Way Home teaser trailer, with Spider-Man entering the MultiVerse.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Aug 23 2021 9:34 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The first official teaser trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally here, which you can check out below:

In the third outing of the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man franchise, Spider-Man: No Way Home sees the titular character asking Dr. Strange for help. If you remember in the previous Spider-Man: Far From Home, Mysterio and Spider-Man battle, and in the end Mysterio exposes Spider-Man as Peter Parker in the real-world.

Peter asks Dr. Strange to put a spell on the planet to make everyone forget that he was Spider-Man, and in typical Peter/Spider-Man fashion, he talks too much and then something goes wrong with Dr. Strange's spell. The world changes, and out pops a familiar and iconic nemesis of Spider-Man from the Tobey MacGuire-led original Spider-Man trilogy: Doc Oc.

YouTube link if you want it, is above.

As for the full movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be in theaters on December 17 -- "exclusively" says the official Spider-Man Movie Twitter account. Strange, given that Disney owns Marvel and has its own streaming platform with Disney+ but I guess they didn't like the reception and profits of Black Widow being pushed onto the platform.

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer drops, Spider-Man in the Multi-Verse 04 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Spider-Man: Far From Home (4K UHD)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$13.99
$13.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/23/2021 at 9:34 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.