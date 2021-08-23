All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Hubble sees 'quintuple', snaps mesmerizing image of space phenomenon

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope just saw 'quintuple' as it snapped an image of two galaxies and a quasar interacting in space.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Aug 23 2021 3:33 AM CDT
The Hubble Space Telescope is no stranger to capturing incredible images of the cosmos and all of the stranger phenomena that lie within it.

So, what has Hubble captured this time? A phenomenon that is dubbed gravitational lensing, which was actually previously predicted by Albert Einstein. Gravitational lensing occurs when a large amount of matter is present, creating a gravitational field that then magnifies and distorts light that is coming from behind it. Essentially, the phenomenon is much like looking through a cosmic magnifying glass.

Hubble has captured an image of gravitational lensing in action with the above image showcasing the distorted light rays caused by two galaxies. The European Space Agency said, "Hubble data also indicates that there is a seventh spot of light in the very center, which is a rare fifth image of the distant quasar. This rare phenomenon is caused by the presence of two galaxies in the foreground that act as a lens." If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

