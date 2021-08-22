All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Activision basically only makes Call of Duty games now

All of Activision's internal studios helped make Call of Duty Vanguard, confirming the publisher is basically a COD factory now.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Aug 22 2021 4:45 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Activision is basically a Call of Duty factory now--how soon until the billion-dollar publisher hits a wall?

Activision basically only makes Call of Duty games now 5 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Activision is going all-in on Call of Duty, complete with annualized releases, Warzone, and new mobile games. The IP far and away its most lucrative franchise, and the company has conscripted all of its major studios to contribute with big mainline releases.

Call of Duty Vanguard, this year's new WWII-themed shooter, is no different. Vanguard's campaign and multiplayer is principally developed by Sledgehammer games, but Treyarch made the zombies mode and Raven Software is leading Vanguard's Warzone integration. All of these studios are very busy, and by November 2021, three games will connect to Warzone--Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard.

Pretty much every other Activision studio also helped make Vanguard including Beenox, Demonware, High Moon Studios, Activision's Shanghai-based studio, and Toys for Bob. The publisher says Vanguard is the most advanced CoD experience to date, and will push each next-gen console to their limits with a host of higher-end features, graphics, and more.

Infinity Ward is currently developing Call of Duty 2022, which will have campaign, co-op, and advanced next-gen AI.

"Call of Duty Vanguard is published by Activision. Development of the game is led by Sledgehammer Games, with Zombies development by Treyarch. Call of Duty: Warzone development is led by Raven Software. Additional support across Vanguard and Warzone development by Beenox, Demonware, High Moon Studios, Activision Shanghai Studio, and Toys for Bob," reads the press release.

Other Call of Duty content is accelerating, too.

Activision basically only makes Call of Duty games now 22 | TweakTown.com

Read Also: Call of Duty Vanguard install size is an insane 270GB

Activision already has CoD Mobile, which has made over $1 billion in revenues, and another big Call of Duty mobile game is currently in development. Activision could have five Call of Duty games on the market by 2021, including Black Ops Cold War, Vanguard, Warzone, Call of Duty Mobile, and the next unannounced mobile title.

The Call of Duty franchise made $3 billion last year and accounted for nearly 40% of Activision-Blizzard's total record-breaking $7.76 billion in yearly revenues.

This year will be even better. Activision expects to make another record-breaking year of revenues with a huge $8.5 billion in earnings, driven strongly by its myriad of Call of Duty products as well as service-based Blizzard games.

At the same time, the publisher is being hit with two major lawsuits including a discrimination lawsuit in California, as well as a securities fraud lawsuit.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS5)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$48.89
$48.89$54.88$47.87
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/22/2021 at 4:45 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.