Activision basically only makes Call of Duty games now

Activision is basically a Call of Duty factory now--how soon until the billion-dollar publisher hits a wall?

Activision is going all-in on Call of Duty, complete with annualized releases, Warzone, and new mobile games. The IP far and away its most lucrative franchise, and the company has conscripted all of its major studios to contribute with big mainline releases.

Call of Duty Vanguard, this year's new WWII-themed shooter, is no different. Vanguard's campaign and multiplayer is principally developed by Sledgehammer games, but Treyarch made the zombies mode and Raven Software is leading Vanguard's Warzone integration. All of these studios are very busy, and by November 2021, three games will connect to Warzone--Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard.

Pretty much every other Activision studio also helped make Vanguard including Beenox, Demonware, High Moon Studios, Activision's Shanghai-based studio, and Toys for Bob. The publisher says Vanguard is the most advanced CoD experience to date, and will push each next-gen console to their limits with a host of higher-end features, graphics, and more.

Infinity Ward is currently developing Call of Duty 2022, which will have campaign, co-op, and advanced next-gen AI.

"Call of Duty Vanguard is published by Activision. Development of the game is led by Sledgehammer Games, with Zombies development by Treyarch. Call of Duty: Warzone development is led by Raven Software. Additional support across Vanguard and Warzone development by Beenox, Demonware, High Moon Studios, Activision Shanghai Studio, and Toys for Bob," reads the press release.

Other Call of Duty content is accelerating, too.

Activision already has CoD Mobile, which has made over $1 billion in revenues, and another big Call of Duty mobile game is currently in development. Activision could have five Call of Duty games on the market by 2021, including Black Ops Cold War, Vanguard, Warzone, Call of Duty Mobile, and the next unannounced mobile title.

The Call of Duty franchise made $3 billion last year and accounted for nearly 40% of Activision-Blizzard's total record-breaking $7.76 billion in yearly revenues.

This year will be even better. Activision expects to make another record-breaking year of revenues with a huge $8.5 billion in earnings, driven strongly by its myriad of Call of Duty products as well as service-based Blizzard games.

At the same time, the publisher is being hit with two major lawsuits including a discrimination lawsuit in California, as well as a securities fraud lawsuit.