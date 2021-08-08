All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Call of Duty could have five separate games on the market in 2021

Activision is about to make $1 billion this year from Call of Duty Mobile, but it's now making another CoD title for mobiles.

Published Sun, Aug 8 2021 12:18 AM CDT
Activision-Blizzard is making a new Call of Duty mobile game that will "take the franchise to new heights."

Call of Duty Mobile has been a huge boon for Activision. The free-to-play mobile game made $500 million in less than a year, and helped the Call of Duty franchise reach $3 billion in earnings in 2020. COD Mobile is track to rake in over $1 billion in microtransaction spending in 2021. The company isn't satisfied, though. It wants more from the mobile market, and that's why Activision is making another separate Call of Duty mobile game.

"We have established a new internal mobile studio and are aggressively adding mobile resources across several teams, including Beenox and Activision Shanghai. Together, these teams are leading the development of an unannounced new mobile title within the Call of Duty universe that we expect will help take the franchise to new heights,"Activision president and chief operating officer Daniel Alegre said in a Q2'21 earnings call.

2021 might have five separate Call of Duty experiences running in tandem: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty Vanguard, CoD Mobile, and the new unannounced mobile game.

Activision expects to make a record-breaking $8.5 billion in net revenue in 2021 driven by the success of multiple Call of Duty properties, Candy Crush revenues, and consistent Blizzard earnings.

NEWS SOURCE:investor.activision.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

