All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: Hundreds of thousands of bones, humans included, found in giant cave

New Lineage MMORPG sequel coming to consoles, PC, mobiles in 2021

A hugely ambitious Lineage sequel is coming to consoles, PC, mobiles, and even Switch in 2021 with cross-play and much more.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Aug 19 2021 11:11 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Today NCSoft revealed Lineage W, a new sequel in the MMO series that unifies consoles, PC, and even mobiles under one global platform.

Lineage W (also known as Lineage World) is NCSoft's magnum opus. The sequel was developed as if it were the final game in the beloved IP, and the South Korean game dev say they've "put all their efforts" into the game.

The team has an incredibly ambitious idea to converge all of Lineage's global communities into one gigantic and seamless battlefield. The MMORPG is also coming to Nintendo Switch and PS5, complete with cross-play between consoles and PC.

"Lineage W is our new mission to truly complete the Lineage series," said NCSoft CCO Taekjin Kim.

"Lineage W is a compilation of the Lineage IP over the last 24 years....we prepared this project as if it were the last Lineage we would ever develop."

New Lineage MMORPG sequel coming to consoles, PC, mobiles in 2021 30 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The game features higher-end modernized 3D graphics, AI-assist real-time translation to help break the language barriers, and even voice-to-text features--all with the same look and feel as the original Lineage franchise.

NCSoft highlighted four in-game classes including Prince, Knight, Mage and Elf.

The game features a dark fantasy world presented with full 3D graphics and quarter view; various visual aspects transforming imagination to reality; a battle system succeeding the originality of Lineage IP with enhanced strike feedback; immersive storylines and diverse narratives; improved content for pledges and alliances.

Lineague W is due out in 2021, and pre-registration is available globally on the official website, Google Play, and App Store, offering in-game items as rewards.

Buy at Amazon

Max Factory Lineage II: Elf PVC Figure Statue

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$252.79
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/19/2021 at 4:49 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.