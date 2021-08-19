New Lineage MMORPG sequel coming to consoles, PC, mobiles in 2021

A hugely ambitious Lineage sequel is coming to consoles, PC, mobiles, and even Switch in 2021 with cross-play and much more.

Today NCSoft revealed Lineage W, a new sequel in the MMO series that unifies consoles, PC, and even mobiles under one global platform.

Lineage W (also known as Lineage World) is NCSoft's magnum opus. The sequel was developed as if it were the final game in the beloved IP, and the South Korean game dev say they've "put all their efforts" into the game.

The team has an incredibly ambitious idea to converge all of Lineage's global communities into one gigantic and seamless battlefield. The MMORPG is also coming to Nintendo Switch and PS5, complete with cross-play between consoles and PC.

"Lineage W is our new mission to truly complete the Lineage series," said NCSoft CCO Taekjin Kim.

"Lineage W is a compilation of the Lineage IP over the last 24 years....we prepared this project as if it were the last Lineage we would ever develop."

The game features higher-end modernized 3D graphics, AI-assist real-time translation to help break the language barriers, and even voice-to-text features--all with the same look and feel as the original Lineage franchise.

NCSoft highlighted four in-game classes including Prince, Knight, Mage and Elf.

The game features a dark fantasy world presented with full 3D graphics and quarter view; various visual aspects transforming imagination to reality; a battle system succeeding the originality of Lineage IP with enhanced strike feedback; immersive storylines and diverse narratives; improved content for pledges and alliances.

Lineague W is due out in 2021, and pre-registration is available globally on the official website, Google Play, and App Store, offering in-game items as rewards.