One of 2021's rarest Moons is happening this week, the 'Blue Moon'

This weekend it's worth stepping outside to see one of the rarest events of 2021, as up in the sky you'll see the 'Blue Moon'.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Fri, Aug 20 2021 3:05 AM CDT
Over the weekend, you will be able to look up into the night sky and see one of the rarest full moons of the entire year.

So, what is a Blue Moon? The name "Blue Moon" was given to the moon for how extra full it looks in the sky during a certain period of time during the year. As for an official definition, a moon is deemed a "Calendrical Blue Moon" when there's a second full moon within the same month. Additionally, there is a "Seasonal Blue Moon", which is when there is a second full moon within an astronomical season, such as the Fall Equinox, the Winter Solstice, the Spring Equinox, and the Summer Solstice.

As for August's Blue Moon, it will be at its peak on Sunday, August 22, at at 8:02 a.m. Eastern, however, it will still be visible on the night of August 21 for those that wish to stay up late rather than getting up early on August 22. It should also be noted that the moon won't actually appear a blue color, which is no doubt disappointing for some excited people. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:inverse.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

