One of 2021's rarest Moons is happening this week, the 'Blue Moon'

This weekend it's worth stepping outside to see one of the rarest events of 2021, as up in the sky you'll see the 'Blue Moon'.

Over the weekend, you will be able to look up into the night sky and see one of the rarest full moons of the entire year.

So, what is a Blue Moon? The name "Blue Moon" was given to the moon for how extra full it looks in the sky during a certain period of time during the year. As for an official definition, a moon is deemed a "Calendrical Blue Moon" when there's a second full moon within the same month. Additionally, there is a "Seasonal Blue Moon", which is when there is a second full moon within an astronomical season, such as the Fall Equinox, the Winter Solstice, the Spring Equinox, and the Summer Solstice.

As for August's Blue Moon, it will be at its peak on Sunday, August 22, at at 8:02 a.m. Eastern, however, it will still be visible on the night of August 21 for those that wish to stay up late rather than getting up early on August 22. It should also be noted that the moon won't actually appear a blue color, which is no doubt disappointing for some excited people. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.