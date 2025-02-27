All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Science, Space, & Robotics

We are now beaming back incredible Full HD footage of the Moon before landings

Firefly Aerospace has posted Full High Definition video of the surface of the Moon captured by a spacecraft preparing for an ambitious landing.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander, funded by NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services program, is set to land on the Moon's Mare Crisium on March 2.

A spacecraft preparing for its ambitious landing on the surface of the Moon has beamed back incredible footage showcasing the surface of our desolate neighbor.

Firefly Aerospace has shared some incredible footage captured by its Blue Ghost lander that is currently preparing for its landing on the surface of the Moon. The Full High Definition (FHD) footage was captured during the spacecraft's third lunar orbit maneuver on February 24, reducing the spacecraft's altitude and bringing it into a near-circular low lunar orbit. The above footage is sped up by 10X and was captured approximately 100 km (62.14 miles) above the surface of the Moon.

The robotic Blue Ghost spacecraft is scheduled to land in the Mare Crisium, a lava-covered basin on the near-side of the Moon, on March 2. The lander measures just 6.6 feet tall and carries an array of valuable scientific instruments and experiments that include testing methods for lunar regolith, or lunar soil.

Other scientific payloads include instruments to test the lunar environment, such as measuring heat flow from the Moon's interior and testing the electric and magnetic fields to understand lunar geological activity and solar-wind interaction. NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services program funded the Blue Ghost lander.

Additionally, the lander will deploy a lunar retroreflector that's designed to enhance precise Earth-to-Moon distance measurements, along with testing a radiation-tolerant computing system that has been designed to operate in the hash lunar environment. The goal is for each of Ghost Blue's scientific instruments to operate for forteen Earth days, which is the equivalent to one lunar day.

NEWS SOURCE:blogs.nasa.gov

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

