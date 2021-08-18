All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD EPYC 'Genoa': Zen 4 with up to 96 cores, 12-channel DDR5 memory

AMD's next-gen EPYC 7004 'Genoa' CPU leaked from GIGABYTE hack, teases 96 cores, 12-channel DDR5 memory, and more goodies.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Aug 18 2021 7:47 PM CDT
You might have heard about the GIGABYTE hack and leak of secret documents... well, it looks like we're getting some information from that hack in the form of AMD's next-gen EPYC "Genoa" CPUs.

AMD EPYC 'Genoa': Zen 4 with up to 96 cores, 12-channel DDR5 memory 04 | TweakTown.comAMD EPYC 'Genoa': Zen 4 with up to 96 cores, 12-channel DDR5 memory 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

The next-gen EPYC "Genoa" CPUs will be based on AMD's next-gen Zen 4 microarchitecture, with new details on the AMD SP5 and AM5 platforms -- the first that support the Zen 4 architecture for servers, and consumers respectively.

The documents in question are dated July 2021, so they're still new -- and talk about motherboard thermal and power compatibility guidelines. Not only that but there's also information on the Zen 4-based EPYC processors as well, right down to the layout of the compute tiles.

AMD EPYC 'Genoa': Zen 4 with up to 96 cores, 12-channel DDR5 memory 06 | TweakTown.comAMD EPYC 'Genoa': Zen 4 with up to 96 cores, 12-channel DDR5 memory 07 | TweakTown.com

We should see that the nex-gen Zen 4-based AMD EPYC 7004 series CPUs will have up to 12 CCDs (Core Complex Dies) with 8 processor cores each -- meaning the flagship AMD EPYC "Genoa" CPU will have 96 cores and 192 threads of next-gen CPU power. We knew this before, though.

The leaked documents show that AMD will have 12-channel DDR5 memory support, with the flagship SKU of AMD's next-gen EPYC processors having a default 320W TDP and a maximum 400W TDP. Hot damn I cannot wait to see what these new chips can do!

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

