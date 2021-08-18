AMD EPYC 'Genoa': Zen 4 with up to 96 cores, 12-channel DDR5 memory

You might have heard about the GIGABYTE hack and leak of secret documents... well, it looks like we're getting some information from that hack in the form of AMD's next-gen EPYC "Genoa" CPUs.

The next-gen EPYC "Genoa" CPUs will be based on AMD's next-gen Zen 4 microarchitecture, with new details on the AMD SP5 and AM5 platforms -- the first that support the Zen 4 architecture for servers, and consumers respectively.

The documents in question are dated July 2021, so they're still new -- and talk about motherboard thermal and power compatibility guidelines. Not only that but there's also information on the Zen 4-based EPYC processors as well, right down to the layout of the compute tiles.

We should see that the nex-gen Zen 4-based AMD EPYC 7004 series CPUs will have up to 12 CCDs (Core Complex Dies) with 8 processor cores each -- meaning the flagship AMD EPYC "Genoa" CPU will have 96 cores and 192 threads of next-gen CPU power. We knew this before, though.

The leaked documents show that AMD will have 12-channel DDR5 memory support, with the flagship SKU of AMD's next-gen EPYC processors having a default 320W TDP and a maximum 400W TDP. Hot damn I cannot wait to see what these new chips can do!