AMD leaked roadmap teases monster EPYC CPU: 96C/192T on Zen 4

We last heard about AMD's next-gen Zen 4-powered EPYC processors a few months ago now back in February 2021, and now there's a new (but old) roadmap teasing Zen 4 embedded products.

The roadmap is sold old here that the Zen 3-based EPYC 7003 series processors are a "concept" yet they have already been released, so the roadmap is a few years old. On this roadmap, we can see the Zen 1-based EPYC 7001 series CPUs with their planned up to 32 cores and 64 threads meanwhile the Zen 2-based EPYC 7003 series had up to 64 cores and 128 threads.

But AMD wasn't finished there, as you can see the Zen 4-based EPYC 7004 series will have over 64 cores, with previous rumors pegging it to offer a monstrous 96 cores and 192 threads. You will also notice the new Zen 4-based EPYC 7004 series has a TDP of between 120W and 230W+ or more, while the other EPYC chips tapped out at 225W.

The biggest thing that this leaked roadmap shows is that AMD has executed beautifully over the last few years, release after release it stuck to what it had planned here and their releases. The new Zen 4-based EPYC 7004 series is due out in 2022 but before that we've got to have the huge Zen 4 architecture reveal.

How will AMD get there? All the way through to up to 96 cores and 192 threads? AMD looks to be using 12 CCDs inside of its Zen 4-based "Genoa" EPYC processor, with each of the individual CCDs packing 8 cores on the new Zen 4 architecture. This is all done on that silicon magic that TSMC makes, all on its new 5nm process node.

8 cores x 12 CCDs = 96 processing cores.

The socket is going to be huge and will be the largest socket ever when it launches, with AMD using a chunky LGA 6096 socket to house those (up to) 96 cores and 192 threads of Zen 4 processing power. But the Zen 4 truly doesn't stop there, not by a long shot.

Intel will be the first with consumer and gaming-ready DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 technologies on its new Alder Lake-S platform later this year, but AMD will also have DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 support through Zen 4. This means that AMD's next-gen Zen 4-based EPYC "Genoa" CPUs will offer: