All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

'Most compelling' UFO evidence from Pentagon to be revealed very soon

A new report that is expected to be released very soon will reveal the 'most compelling' UFO evidence from the Pentagon.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Aug 17 2021 2:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

According to Fox News, a new report regarding UFOs will be released in the coming days, and it will contain the "most compelling" UFO evidence.

'Most compelling' UFO evidence from Pentagon to be revealed very soon 01 | TweakTown.com

This year we saw US Intelligence Officials confirm in a report that they are unable to identify several encounters with UFOs, or as officials refer to them, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP). Additionally, we also know that several pieces of contents from the report that was given to Congress were classified and not revealed to the public.

Since then, UFOs have been quite the hot topic, and now Fox News' Tucker Carlson will be revealing what is described as the "most compelling UFO evidence from Pentagon". Carlson will sit down with air and space experts as well as witnesses on the coming episode of Fox Nation's "Tucker Carlson Originals - The UFO Files: Chasing the Truth." The episode will be available to stream on August 19. For more information, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

UFO Model Fidget Spinners Alloy Glow in The Dark

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.98
$14.98$14.98$14.98
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/16/2021 at 10:50 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:foxnews.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.