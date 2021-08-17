'Most compelling' UFO evidence from Pentagon to be revealed very soon

A new report that is expected to be released very soon will reveal the 'most compelling' UFO evidence from the Pentagon.

According to Fox News, a new report regarding UFOs will be released in the coming days, and it will contain the "most compelling" UFO evidence.

This year we saw US Intelligence Officials confirm in a report that they are unable to identify several encounters with UFOs, or as officials refer to them, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP). Additionally, we also know that several pieces of contents from the report that was given to Congress were classified and not revealed to the public.

Since then, UFOs have been quite the hot topic, and now Fox News' Tucker Carlson will be revealing what is described as the "most compelling UFO evidence from Pentagon". Carlson will sit down with air and space experts as well as witnesses on the coming episode of Fox Nation's "Tucker Carlson Originals - The UFO Files: Chasing the Truth." The episode will be available to stream on August 19. For more information, check out this link here.