NASA is looking for people to simulate a Mars mission for 1 year

NASA is currently looking for applicants who would like to assist the space agency in simulating a mission to the Red Planet.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Aug 10 2021 4:07 AM CDT
NASA is currently accepting applications from people who want to assist the space agency in simulating a Mars mission.

According to a new post on the NASA website, the space agency is currently seeking applications for the first one-year long analog mission that will simulate life on Mars. NASA will be conducting three one-year Mars surface simulations at NASA's Johnson Space Center, and each of the missions will consist of four crew members that will be living and working within a 1,700-square-foot 3D-printed module named the Mars Dune Alpha.

This large 3D printed model by ICON will simulate the environment on Mars, and come with all of the limitations NASA expects astronauts to face when they are actually colonizing the Red Planet. The missions will range objectives, but applicants are expected to undertake "simulated spacewalks, scientific research, use of virtual reality and robotic controls, and exchanging communications", according to NASA.

As you can imagine, the data accumulated from these simulated missions will be imperative to future astronauts that take the long journey to the Red Planet to begin setting up a base. If you are interested in applying, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:10news.com

