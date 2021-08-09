All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

GTA V to hit 4K 60FPS on PlayStation 5

Grand Theft Auto V will apparently hit some impressive performance targets on Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 including 4K 60FPS.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Aug 9 2021 2:08 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

PlayStation Germany apparently confirms Grand Theft Auto V's next-gen version will hit 4K 60FPS on PlayStation 5.

A new PS Blog post says GTA V can run at 4K 60FPS on PS5. "You have never seen the criminal metropolis Los Santos so beautiful when the skyline shines thanks to a bold graphic update in crisp 4K resolution and you make the city extremely smooth and unsafe thanks to a smooth 60 FPS," the blog post reads.

Officially, Rockstar hasn't said much about GTA V's optimizations. The studio hasn't given out performance targets or confirmed other details like ray tracing, etc. The exact wording has just mentioned a "range of technical improvements, visual upgrades and performance enhancements," and both Take-Two and Rockstar promise GTA V's next-gen version will "take full advantage" of PS5 hardware.

Read Also: Grand Theft Auto made over $6.4 billion since GTA V's launch

We'll probably get a trailer highlighting all the upgrades in a few weeks.

Here's what Rockstar has said about the game so far:

"The expanded and enhanced versions of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online are arriving on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with new features and more, on November 11th, 2021. As an added bonus - this summer's updates to GTA Online will include special benefits for players to take advantage of in these expanded and enhanced versions when they drop."

"With a range of technical improvements, visual upgrades and performance enhancements, GTAV & GTA Online will take full advantage of the PS5 hardware and its new features, making the game more beautiful and more responsive than ever."

GTA V to hit 4K 60FPS on PlayStation 5 45 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Grand Theft Auto V PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$23.95
$23.95$25.29$20.01
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/9/2021 at 2:11 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:blog.de.playstation.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.