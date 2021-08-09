All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Rare 'treasures' unearthed in ancient sunken mysterious Egyptian city

A team of marine archaeologists has uncovered rare archaeological 'treasures' from an ancient sunken mysterious Egyptian city.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Aug 9 2021 4:06 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A team of marine archaeologists has unearthed some rare archaeological "treasures" that date back to a now sunken Egyptian city.

Rare 'treasures' unearthed in ancient sunken mysterious Egyptian city 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The team of marine archeologists from the European Institute for Underwater Archaeology (IEASM) teamed up with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt to conduct a mission in the site of Thonis-Heracleion in the Bay of Aboukir. IEASM said that the entrance to Egypt is at the mouth of the Canopic branch of the Nile, and that it was once controlled by Thonis-Heracleion. However, due to tidal waves and earthquakes, parts of the Nile collapsed into the sea, including the cities of Thonis-Heracleion and Canopus.

Researchers rediscovered both cities in 1999 and 2000, and in 2021 a mission to discover more about cities went underway. Researchers uncovered "a Greek funerary area" that was "covered with sumptuous funerary offerings" that dated back to the start of the fourth century. Additionally, researchers also found that "imported luxury Greek ceramics" and "wicker baskets that were still filled with grape seeds and doum fruit...the fruit of an African palm tree, which is often found in tombs."

Rare 'treasures' unearthed in ancient sunken mysterious Egyptian city 02 | TweakTown.com

According to IEASM, "They have lain untouched underwater (for) 2,400 years, maybe because they were once placed within an underground room or were buried soon after being offered." French marine archaeologist Franck Goddio said, "The place must have been sealed for hundreds of years as we have found no objects from later than the early fourth century BCE, even though the city lived on for several hundred years after that."

Rare 'treasures' unearthed in ancient sunken mysterious Egyptian city 03 | TweakTown.com

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

YTC Summit Egyptian Small Lighted Pyramid

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.47
$9.47--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/8/2021 at 11:33 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:mlive.com, edition.cnn.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.