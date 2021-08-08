All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
New 3D South Park game is coming as part of huge $900m mega deal

A new South Park game is in development as part of a huge new $900 million mega deal with Viacom CBS for multiple new seasons.

Published Sun, Aug 8 2021 5:01 PM CDT   |   Updated Sun, Aug 8 2021 6:11 PM CDT
Trey Parker and Matt Stone are making a new South Park video game as part of a new huge $900 million deal with ViacomCBS.

Viacom CBS just signed a $900 million deal for 14 new South Park direct-to-streaming films and multiple new seasons. The show has been secured for up to season 30 on Viacom's Paramount+ subscription service, and a new video game is currently in the works as well.

South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker tell Bloomberg that a new South Park game is part of this agreement. Not much is known about the game other than it's a 3D-based experience and will be developed by the duo's internal studio.

This new and expansive deal with MTV Entertainment Studios encompasses the following distribution:

Paramount+

  • 14 South Park original made-for-streaming movies - two for 2021

Comedy Central channel

  • South Park series through Season 30
Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

