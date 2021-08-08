New 3D South Park game is coming as part of huge $900m mega deal
A new South Park game is in development as part of a huge new $900 million mega deal with Viacom CBS for multiple new seasons.
Trey Parker and Matt Stone are making a new South Park video game as part of a new huge $900 million deal with ViacomCBS.
Viacom CBS just signed a $900 million deal for 14 new South Park direct-to-streaming films and multiple new seasons. The show has been secured for up to season 30 on Viacom's Paramount+ subscription service, and a new video game is currently in the works as well.
South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker tell Bloomberg that a new South Park game is part of this agreement. Not much is known about the game other than it's a 3D-based experience and will be developed by the duo's internal studio.
This new and expansive deal with MTV Entertainment Studios encompasses the following distribution:
Paramount+
- 14 South Park original made-for-streaming movies - two for 2021
Comedy Central channel
- South Park series through Season 30
