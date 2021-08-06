All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

TakeTwo teases game reveal this month, is it Ken Levine's new game?

Take-Two will reveal a new IP that's set to release in FY2022, and it could be Ken Levine's latest project from Ghost Story Games.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Aug 6 2021 2:34 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Take-Two Interactive plans to reveal a brand new IP that will release by March 2022.

TakeTwo teases game reveal this month, is it Ken Levine's new game? 45 | TweakTown.com

GTA parent company Take-Two expects to release a whopping 62 games by 2024 (and one of them could be Grand Theft Auto 6). 21 of these games will launch this year including a handful of new titles.

One of these new games will be revealed this month. "In addition, later this month 2K will unveil details of another exciting new franchise planned for launch during this fiscal year," Take-Two Interactive President Karl Slatoff said in the Q1'22 earnings call.

So what could it be? there's a few possibilities:

  • Ken Levine's new game - In 2017, BioShock creator Ken Levine re-branded Irrational Games into Ghost Story Games, a smaller studio focused on story-driven games. The project is now in later stages of production. There's reason to believe this game is a story-driven FPS with RPG elements.
  • New game from Call of Duty dev Michael Condrey - A bit ago Sledgehammer Games co-founder Michael Condrey left the studio and created 31st Union, a new game dev team under 2K Games. 31st Union is currently working on a new multiplayer game set in a fresh IP.
  • Firaxis Marvel game - This project was leaked during E3 2021 and is described as Marvel meets XCOM, complete with turn-based mechanics. Not much else is known about the game.
  • New Volt IP - This was another leak from E3 2021 and was described as "Saints Row meets Cthulhu." It could be the sci-fantasy game that Mafia developer Hangar 13 was rumored to be working on.

Take-Two has 21 games planned to release in FY2022 (now until March 31, 2022). Here's the breakdown:

  • 4 immersive core releases to purchase--two titles from new franchises two from existing titles.
  • 1 indie game
  • 10 free-to-play mobile games
  • 6 new iterations of previously available titles
Buy at Amazon

Grand Theft Auto V PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.29
$25.29$25.29$20.01
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/6/2021 at 2:34 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.