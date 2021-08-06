TakeTwo teases game reveal this month, is it Ken Levine's new game?

Take-Two will reveal a new IP that's set to release in FY2022, and it could be Ken Levine's latest project from Ghost Story Games.

Take-Two Interactive plans to reveal a brand new IP that will release by March 2022.

GTA parent company Take-Two expects to release a whopping 62 games by 2024 (and one of them could be Grand Theft Auto 6). 21 of these games will launch this year including a handful of new titles.

One of these new games will be revealed this month. "In addition, later this month 2K will unveil details of another exciting new franchise planned for launch during this fiscal year," Take-Two Interactive President Karl Slatoff said in the Q1'22 earnings call.

So what could it be? there's a few possibilities:

Ken Levine's new game - In 2017, BioShock creator Ken Levine re-branded Irrational Games into Ghost Story Games, a smaller studio focused on story-driven games. The project is now in In 2017, BioShock creator Ken Levine re-branded Irrational Games into Ghost Story Games, a smaller studio focused on story-driven games. The project is now in later stages of production . There's reason to believe this game is a story-driven FPS with RPG elements

New game from Call of Duty dev Michael Condrey - A bit ago Sledgehammer Games co-founder Michael Condrey left the studio and created 31st Union, a new game dev team under 2K Games. 31st Union is currently working on a A bit ago Sledgehammer Games co-founder Michael Condrey left the studio and created 31st Union, a new game dev team under 2K Games. 31st Union is currently working on a new multiplayer game set in a fresh IP

Firaxis Marvel game - This project was leaked during E3 2021 and is described as Marvel meets XCOM, complete with turn-based mechanics. Not much else is known about the game.

New Volt IP - This was another leak from E3 2021 and was described as "Saints Row meets Cthulhu." It could be the sci-fantasy game that Mafia developer Hangar 13 was rumored to be working on.

Take-Two has 21 games planned to release in FY2022 (now until March 31, 2022). Here's the breakdown: