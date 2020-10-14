NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
BioShock director's new game is now in 'later stages of production'

BioShock creator Ken Levine and his team are in the 'later stages of production' of their new sci-fi immersive shooter title.

Published Wed, Oct 14 2020 8:31 PM CDT
Ken Levine is the director behind the infamous BioShock, with his new studio Ghost Story Games working on a new sci-fi immersive shooter with FPS + RPG elements.

Well, that game is in the "later stages of production" according to a new job listing from Ghost Story Games looking for a new senior producer on its in-development game. The studio has less than 35 people working for it, noting that the team is "working on a new immersive sci-game game with RPG elements".

The job listing teases that the game is in the "later stages of production", after the studio formed in 2017. The studio adds: "We are known for having genuine open communication with a flat structure. You're welcome to join any meeting, walk up to (or Slack) anyone and have your voice heard. Team-based decision making is important to us, regardless of your position--every opinion counts and matters!"

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

