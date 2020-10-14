BioShock director's new game is now in 'later stages of production'

BioShock creator Ken Levine and his team are in the 'later stages of production' of their new sci-fi immersive shooter title.

Ken Levine is the director behind the infamous BioShock, with his new studio Ghost Story Games working on a new sci-fi immersive shooter with FPS + RPG elements.

Well, that game is in the "later stages of production" according to a new job listing from Ghost Story Games looking for a new senior producer on its in-development game. The studio has less than 35 people working for it, noting that the team is "working on a new immersive sci-game game with RPG elements".

The job listing teases that the game is in the "later stages of production", after the studio formed in 2017. The studio adds: "We are known for having genuine open communication with a flat structure. You're welcome to join any meeting, walk up to (or Slack) anyone and have your voice heard. Team-based decision making is important to us, regardless of your position--every opinion counts and matters!"