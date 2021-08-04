All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 kicks off next week, here's the trailer

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 5 drops next week, new trailer, new Operators, and so much more coming soon.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Aug 4 2021 7:45 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone are about to enjoy Season 5 kicking off, with both Activision and Treyarch teasing new Operators, and more. Check out the Season 5 official cinematic trailer:

It's funny... the main character is a female hacker that seems very cool from the trailer, but Activision can't get the freaking hackers out of Warzone. So the new character is a hacker, in a game filled with hackers that ruin half the rounds that I (and millions of others) play. Nice.

Season 5 should end up being the last season in the Black Ops Cold War cycle, as Call of Duty: Vanguard should take in from there. We should expect lots of new goodies in the Warzone Season 5 battle pass, map changes, and more.

Anyway, the new Operator is called Stitch -- and she isn't f***ing around. She's a total boss in the trailer, and I can't wait to see what she can do in Season 5.

In the cinematic trailer for Season 5, she uploads a dangerous signal that takes over the minds of everyone in the room that has a comms piece in their ear, which seems to be some conspiracy theory-style mind control (Project MK Ultra) that turns the soldiers against each other, murdering each other in front of her.

We don't know what this will do to Verdansk, or what changes will happen because of this signal that Stitch uploaded, but we don't have long until we find out.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 kicks off on August 12, which is just days away -- meanwhile, Warzone's Season 4 Battle Pass ends on August 9 which is just a few days away -- and a few days before Season 5 drops into the mix.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 kicks off next week, here's the trailer 05 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Xbox One)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$71.40$65.95$68.25
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/4/2021 at 7:08 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.