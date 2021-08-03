Drunk driver falls asleep at wheel, Tesla Autopilot saves his life

A Tesla driver decided to get behind the wheel after a few drinks and fell asleep while driving. Luckily his car saved his life.

On July 30, a 24-year-old Tesla owner located in Norway jumped behind the wheel of his Model S after drinking and passed out. Luckily for the driver, and not to mention the other people on the road, Tesla's autopilot system detected that the driver had fallen asleep and kept the vehicle in the middle of the lane before safely coming to a stop.

Videos of the man have surfaced online that clearly show the man asleep at the wheel. According to authorities close to the matter, the man was found "evidently drunk" when Emergency Medical Services arrived and has had his license temporarily suspended. Stories such as these show that systems like Tesla's autopilot can really save lives on the road. For more information on this story, check out this link here.