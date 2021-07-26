ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3080 Ti X-Gaming Naraka Bladepoint Edition announced

ZOTAC RTX 3080 Ti X-Gaming Naraka Bladepoint Edition full custom GPU launches along side the game on August 12, check it out!

ZOTAC has just released its latest custom graphics card, with the release of the ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3080 Ti X-Gaming Naraka Bladepoint Edition.

Naraka Bladepoint is a game that is about to come out, an online game with up to 60 players in a battle royale showdown. It's a Chines game that will be launching globally, with gamers able to play it on both Steam and the Epic Games Store starting on August 12.

ZOTAC teamed with developer 24 Entertainment on the fully custom ZOTAC RTX 3080 Ti X-Gaming Naraka Bladepoint Edition graphics cards, which the design is ripped right out of the game.

As for Nakara: Bladepoint, here's an official gameplay video that will tell you everything you need to know -- with the full game launching on Steam and the Epic Games Store on August 12, 2021.