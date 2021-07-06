ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 Ti AMP Holo Review

ZOTAC GAMING's new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti AMP Holo is here, rocking out with its triple-fan cooler and brute gaming performance.

Introduction

ZOTAC has been kind enough to send over their new custom ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 Ti AMP Holo graphics card for review, my first Holo-branded card for review and I'm looking forward to it. You should know what to expect here: RTX 3070 Ti performance + ZOTAC GAMING style.

VIEW GALLERY - 65 IMAGES

This is the fastest custom GeForce RTX 3070 Ti from ZOTAC, cooled by a large triple-fan cooler and "Spectra lighting system" that handles the RGB lighting. We have RTX ray tracing, DLSS, and everything that the Ampere GPU delivers as well as 8GB of super-fast GDDR6X memory.

As for the price, you should be paying somewhere around $600-$700 for the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 Ti AMP Holo, but in reality you're looking at around $1350-$1400 or more. This is no different to other custom RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards in terms of pricing.

Read more: ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity Review

The new ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 Ti AMP Holo has a custom PCB, custom copmponents, and a triple-fan cooler that should keep the Ampere GPU and 8GB of GDDR6X memory quite cool. We'll go into that later in the review, and then I'll also be doing a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti roundup article now that I've got a few more custom RTX 3070 Ti reviews under my wing.

A nice little family photo of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 30 series Founders Edition graphics cards, and my reviews on each of the separate cards.

For the entire time testing the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 Ti AMP Holo graphics card, I was using the new ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ monitor... a huge 43-inch 4K 144Hz monitor with HDMI 2.1 connectivity. I used HDMI 2.1 directly into every GeForce RTX 3080 Ti that I've tested here today and will continue from this day onward.

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Trinity Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago $1529.67 $1529.67 $1529.67 - Buy * Prices last scanned on 7/6/2021 at 2:56 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Everything You Need to Know About Ampere

Ampere GPU architecture : NVIDIA has so much going on under the Ampere GPU hood, with the GA104 GPU packing 17.4 billion transistors (that's 17.400,000,000) on the Samsung 8nm node. We have 6144 CUDA cores on GA104, over double the 2560 CUDA cores on the GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER.

RTX improvements : NVIDIA has effectively doubled everything when it comes to RTX, where it will rips and tears your games and delivers them to your eyeballs faster than ever before with Ampere. If you want to run any RTX-powered games, you'll want a new GeForce RTX 3080.

GDDR6X memory: The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti has 8GB of GDDR6X memory on a 256-bit memory bus, with 608GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

PCIe 4.0 connectivity : NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards are now PCIe 4.0 compatible, so if you're building a new AMD Ryzen 3000 series system with an X570 motherboard -- you will be ready to rock and roll with PCIe 4.0 connectivity.

HDMI 2.1: 4K 120Hz + 8K 60Hz = single cable : If you are buying a new TV in the coming months or years, HDMI 2.1 is going to be something you want. It opens up the bandwidth floodgates to 4K 120Hz and 8K 60Hz over the single HDMI 2.1 cable.

RTX IO: NVIDIA's introduction of RTX IO with Ampere is very similar to the ultra-fast game load times on the next-gen Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles. You can : NVIDIA's introduction of RTX IO with Ampere is very similar to the ultra-fast game load times on the next-gen Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles. You can read all about RTX IO right here , which is something we'll see build more foundation in 2021 and beyond.

RTX 3070 Ti Tech Specs

NVIDIA has made some rather big improvements with Ampere over the previous-gen Turing GPU architecture, with the new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti rocking 6144 CUDA cores against the 2560 CUDA cores found inside of the GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER.

We have the new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti packing 48 SMs, 192 Tensor Cores (3rd Gen) and 48 RT Cores (2nd Gen) against the 40 SMs, 320 Tensor Cores (2nd Gen), and 40 RT Cores (1st Gen) inside of the GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER.

GPU boost clocks are close to the same between the two GPUs, with the new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition with a base GPU clock of 1575MHz and boost GPU clock of 1770MHz -- the base clock on the RTX 2070 SUPER is slightly higher.

But the major improvement here with the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is the use of GDDR6X memory, with NVIDIA using the same 8GB framebuffer... the new GDDR6X clocked at 19Gbps (up from 14Gbps on GDDR6) on the same 256-bit memory bus results in 608GB/sec of memory bandwidth (up from 448GB/sec on the GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER).

Detailed Look

The retail packaging on the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 Ti AMP Holo is my favorite yet, it's fantastic. I worked 10 years in IT retail selling PC components like this -- and it would look great up on the shelf. If you are a collector of boxes, then this will matter and ZOTAC has you covered with wicked retail packaging.

From the front and back, the card looks great -- the triple-fan cooler is long but it is short. The backplate on the ZOTAC GAMING RTX 3070 Ti AMP Holo looks fantastic inside of your gaming PC, once the RGB lighting is reflecting off of the backplate and underneath it.

PCIe power connectors being placed in the middle of the card sucks, but other than that ZOTAC has done a great job with the style all across the card -- even on top of it.

Display connectivity is standard here: 1 x HDMI 2.1 and 3 x DisplayPort 1.4 connectors.

You'll need just dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors for the ZOTAC GAMING RTX 3070 Ti AMP Holo graphics card.

Test System Specs

Latest upgrade:

ASUS provided a rather large upgrade to my GPU testing lab -- or rather, I kept the ASUS ROG Swift PG43UQ gaming monitor after my review on it. The 43-inch 4K 144Hz panel is just glorious to look at -- it's huge, the DPI for Windows 10 when set perfect for your viewing distance is kiss-fingers-emoji good. It's just amazing -- for work, and gaming.

Sabrent sent over their huge Rocket Q 8TB NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 SSD, which will be my new Games install SSD inside of my main test bed.

I'll be making some changes over the coming months to the GPU test bed here for TweakTown, to both the Ryzen 9 5900X and then Intel's new Core i9-11900K to do some proper PCIe 4.0 testing between the chipsets for GPUs + super-fast load times into games on these new super-fast Sabrent SSDs.

Sabrent helped out with some new storage for my GPU test beds, sending over a slew of crazy-fast Rocket NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 SSDs. I've got this installed into my GPU test bed as the new Games Storage drive, since games are so damn big now. Thanks to Sabrent, I've got 2TB of super-fast M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD storage now.

Anthony's GPU Test System Specifications

I've recently upgraded my GPU test bed -- at least for now, until AMD's new Ryzen 9 5950X processor is unleashed then the final update for 2020 will happen and we'll be all good for RDNA 2 and future Ampere GPU releases. You can read my article here: TweakTown GPU Test Bed Upgrade for 2021, But Then Zen 3 Was Announced.

Benchmarks - Synthetic

3DMark Fire Strike

3DMark has been a staple benchmark for years now, all the way back to when The Matrix was released and Futuremark had bullet time inspired benchmarks. 3DMark is the perfect tool to see if your system - most important, your CPU and GPU - is performing as it should. You can search results for your GPU, to see if it falls in line with other systems based on similar hardware.

3DMark TimeSpy

Heaven - 1080p

Heaven is an intensive GPU benchmark that really pushes your silicon to its limits. It's another favorite of ours as it has some great scaling for multi-GPU testing, and it's great for getting your GPU to 100% for power and noise testing.

Benchmarks - 1080p

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is the latest game to be inserted into our benchmark suite, with Ubisoft Montreal using its AnvilNext engine to power the game. It scales really well across the cards, and has some surprising performance benefits with AMD's new Big Navi GPUs.

You can buy Assassins Creed: Valhalla at Amazon.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is a sequel to the popular Shadow of Mordor, which was powered by the Lithtech engine. When cranked up to maximum detail, it will chew through your GPU and its VRAM like it's nothing.

You can buy Middle-earth: Shadow of War at Amazon.

Metro Exodus is one of the hardest tests that our graphics cards have to go through, with 4A Games' latest creation being one of the best looking games on the market. It is a serious test that pushes GPUs to their limits, and also features RTX technologies like DLSS.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is one of the latest games to join our graphics card benchmark lineup, with the game built using the Foundation engine as a base, the same engine in Rise of the Tomb Raider. Eidos Montreal R&D department made lots of changes to the engine during the development of Shadow of the Tomb Raider to make it one of the best-looking games out right now.

1080p Benchmark Performance Thoughts

1080p gaming is definitely something NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti dominates in, with 60FPS+ easily on AAA games with maxed out graphics for the most part. You should also be able to crank ray tracing in games like Cyberpunk 2077 and nail 60FPS average thanks to DLSS technology.

If you're playing esports games then you'll want 120-144FPS which is something the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti can easily do. Games like Overwatch, League of Legends, CS:GO, Rainbow Six: Siege and many others will enjoy those huge triple-digit frame rates.

Benchmarks - 1440p

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is the latest game to be inserted into our benchmark suite, with Ubisoft Montreal using its AnvilNext engine to power the game. It scales really well across the cards, and has some surprising performance benefits with AMD's new Big Navi GPUs.

You can buy Assassins Creed: Valhalla at Amazon.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is a sequel to the popular Shadow of Mordor, which was powered by the Lithtech engine. When cranked up to maximum detail, it will chew through your GPU and its VRAM like it's nothing.

You can buy Middle-earth: Shadow of War at Amazon.

Metro Exodus is one of the hardest tests that our graphics cards have to go through, with 4A Games' latest creation being one of the best looking games on the market. It is a serious test that pushes GPUs to their limits, and also features RTX technologies like DLSS.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is one of the latest games to join our graphics card benchmark lineup, with the game built using the Foundation engine as a base, the same engine in Rise of the Tomb Raider. Eidos Montreal R&D department made lots of changes to the engine during the development of Shadow of the Tomb Raider to make it one of the best-looking games out right now.

1440p Benchmark Performance Thoughts

The same goes for 2560 x 1440 on the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, with its 8GB of super-fast GDDR6X memory enough to handle everything you throw at it at 1440p. You'll be getting 60FPS+ with ray tracing + DLSS in AAA games, or 120FPS+ in esports titles without a problem.

Benchmarks - 4K

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is the latest game to be inserted into our benchmark suite, with Ubisoft Montreal using its AnvilNext engine to power the game. It scales really well across the cards, and has some surprising performance benefits with AMD's new Big Navi GPUs.

You can buy Assassins Creed: Valhalla at Amazon.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is a sequel to the popular Shadow of Mordor, which was powered by the Lithtech engine. When cranked up to maximum detail, it will chew through your GPU and its VRAM like it's nothing.

You can buy Middle-earth: Shadow of War at Amazon.

Metro Exodus is one of the hardest tests that our graphics cards have to go through, with 4A Games' latest creation being one of the best looking games on the market. It is a serious test that pushes GPUs to their limits, and also features RTX technologies like DLSS.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is one of the latest games to join our graphics card benchmark lineup, with the game built using the Foundation engine as a base, the same engine in Rise of the Tomb Raider. Eidos Montreal R&D department made lots of changes to the engine during the development of Shadow of the Tomb Raider to make it one of the best-looking games out right now.

4K Benchmark Performance Thoughts

For the 4K gamers I would recommend getting the new flagship GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, first off it's much faster -- and it has 12GB of GDDR6X memory which makes it better equipped for 4K and 4K 120FPS gaming.

Still, the RTX 3070 Ti will give you 4K 60FPS gaming without a problem either.

Overclocking

When overclocked, I could squeeze another 100MHz+ out of the GPU resulting in GPU boost clocks that were topping out at 2070-2100MHz while the 8GB of GDDR6X can easily have another 800-1000MHz pumped into it.

GPU temps drop down to 58-60C, GPU hotspot sits at around 70C while the GDDR6X is hitting 76C.

Power Consumption & Temps

We are looking at GPU board power of around 295W and 315W when overclocked, so a high-quality 500W power supply will be more than enough for the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 Ti AMP Holo graphics card.

As for GPU temps my sample was topping out at around 1920-1940MHz GPU boost out of the box. GPU temps sat at around 70C, GPU hotspot at 80C, and GDDR6X memory temps of 82C (up from 76C on the Inno3D RTX 3070 Ti X3 OC dual-slot).

What's Hot, What's Not

What's Hot

Fantastic ZOTAC GAMING style : Right out of the box you have some great ZOTAC style, but once the card is out of the box you realize the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 Ti AMP Holo is a fantastic looking graphics card that is definitely one of the most unique with its HoloBlack cooling solution and RGB lighting.

Dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors: The dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors are great to see here, just like the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition. There are some custom GeForce RTX 3070 Ti cards like the ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3070 Ti, which require triple 8-pin PCIe power connectors -- kinda insane for an RTX 3070 Ti.

What's Not

PCIe power connector placement: Placing the PCIe power connectors smack bang in the middfle of the card just feels wrong when it's installed into a PC. The PCIe power cables have to be routed over the card either over the front or the back of it, making my OCD fire up big time.

Final Thoughts

Page 13 [Final Thoughts]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 Ti AMP Holo