NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs teased on TSMC 5nm

NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU is on the way, should be on TSMC 5nm and will arrive as the GeForce RTX 40 seires GPUs.

Published Sat, Jul 24 2021 7:06 PM CDT
It was only yesterday that we heard NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture could be used for Nintendo's next-gen Super Switch portable, but now we're back to regular programming -- regular leaks -- that say the next-gen Lovelace GPU architecture will power the new GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs.

Not only that, but NVIDIA's new Ada Lovelace GPU architecture would be made on TSMC 5nm -- and that the Ada Lovelace GPU architecture design is finalized. The news is coming from new leaker on the scene Greymon55, which said that NVIDIA is finished with the entire Ada Lovelace GPU project -- with no more changes planned, with the tape out of Lovelace happening soon.

NVIDIA is reportedly using TSMC 5nm but the leaker isn't sure if it's regular N5 or the newer N5P, but with previous reports that Apple has over 50% of TSMC's production of 5nm in 2021... 2022 could be the year of 5nm for consumer GPUs. We are currently on 7nm (AMD Radeon + Ryzen CPUs made with TSMC 7nm) and on 8nm (NVIDIA GeForce RTX made with Samsung 8nm).

I do know that NVIDIA has a very tight agreement with Samsung, with my own sources saying NVIDIA would hobble onwards with Samsung for this generation -- but the next-gen after this, once Samsung lands firmly on its feet with its fab plants -- will better compete against TSMC.

videocardz.com

