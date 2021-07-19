NVIDIA rumored GPU refresh: GeForce RTX 30 SUPER coming soon

NVIDIA rumored to refresh Ampere with the GeForce RTX 30 SUPER range, the last GPU before we move onto the next-gen Ada Lovelace.

The latest rumor for NVIDIA is that they will be refreshing their Ampere GPU range with the GeForce RTX 30 SUPER series GPUs for both desktop and laptops.

According to leaker @kopite7kimi on Twitter, the new GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs is "one step in Jensen's smooth upgrade to Ada Lovelace". Ada Lovelace being the next-gen GPU architecture from NVIDIA, meanwhile, the new GeForce RTX 30 SUPER series GPUs would have no node change meaning they'll be made on Samsung's 8nm process again.

What we should expect to see from NVIDIA in the new GeForce RTX 30 SUPER series GPUs is increased CUDA cores, higher GPU clock speeds, and possibly more VRAM. We could expect models with 8-20GB of VRAM, and most likely a boost in memory width which will provide much more memory bandwidth.

I would dare say that every single GeForce RTX 30 SUPER series GPU that comes out is part of the new crypto-gimped Lite Hash Rate (LHR) series.

NVIDIA most likely held out on unleashing a full 16GB of GDDR6X memory on its new flagship GeForce RTX 3080 Ti -- which has 12GB of ultra-fast GDDR6X memory -- for the new GeForce RTX 30 SUPER family. We should expect some new cards with one of them most likely having 16GB of VRAM, and another with 20GB to fill in the gaps between the 10GB, 12GB, and 24GB on the GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3080 Ti, and RTX 3090, respectively.

We should probably hear more about the new GeForce RTX 30 SUPER series GPUs over the coming months.