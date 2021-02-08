All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Apple rumored to have over 50% of TSMC's 5nm production in 2021

Apple is TSMC's biggest customer for 2021 when it comes to 5nm chip production, with 53% of 5nm production ready for new iPhone.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Feb 8 2021 7:26 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The last we heard about Apple and securing 5nm chips from TSMC in 2021 were previous rumors that it had 80% of the 5nm capacity from TSMC in 2021 -- but new reports suggest Apple has over 50% of the 5nm supply from TSMC this year.

Apple rumored to have over 50% of TSMC's 5nm production in 2021 01 | TweakTown.com

New information from Counterpoint Research says that TSMC started mass production of its 5nm process in Q1 2021, with competitor Samsung following through but they were 6-9 months behind. Counterpoint Research says: "Apple is the top customer (with all orders to TSMC) in 5nm this year (see Exhibit 1), including both for iPhones (A14/A15) and the newly released Apple Silicon".

Counterpoint Research continued: "Qualcomm will be the second-largest 5nm customer as the iPhone 13 may adopt its X60 modem. TSMC is expected to book $10-billion revenue from 5nm in 2021".

You can read the entire report on Counterpoint Research's official website.

Buy at Amazon

New Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (256GB, Pacific Blue)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1199.00
$1199.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/8/2021 at 6:40 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:counterpointresearch.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.