Apple rumored to have over 50% of TSMC's 5nm production in 2021

The last we heard about Apple and securing 5nm chips from TSMC in 2021 were previous rumors that it had 80% of the 5nm capacity from TSMC in 2021 -- but new reports suggest Apple has over 50% of the 5nm supply from TSMC this year.

New information from Counterpoint Research says that TSMC started mass production of its 5nm process in Q1 2021, with competitor Samsung following through but they were 6-9 months behind. Counterpoint Research says: "Apple is the top customer (with all orders to TSMC) in 5nm this year (see Exhibit 1), including both for iPhones (A14/A15) and the newly released Apple Silicon".

Counterpoint Research continued: "Qualcomm will be the second-largest 5nm customer as the iPhone 13 may adopt its X60 modem. TSMC is expected to book $10-billion revenue from 5nm in 2021".

