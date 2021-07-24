Battlefield 2042's open beta starts soon with pre-order early access

EA confirms Battlefield 2042's open beta test will start in September with early access for EA subs and anyone who pre-orders.

DICE is only getting a one-month headstart on Battlefield 2042's open beta playtesting.

At the recent EA Play Live showcase, DICE and EA confirm that Battlefield 2042's open beta testing will start sometime in September. Anyone who pre-orders any edition of the game will get early access alongside EA Play subscribers, but an official date hasn't been revealed. The beta will be held on PC, next-gen consoles, and PS4 and Xbox One systems.

DICE hasn't discussed its beta plans in detail just yet. The devs will hold a closed technical preview throughout the end of July to help pave the way for the beta. Expect a plethora of modes and features from the final game to be missing and we expect this to be a significant undertaking given the game's huge 128-player warfare. It's unknown if Conquest or even the new Battlefield Portal custom games mode will be available during the beta.

Will there be an Open Beta for Battlefield 2042? Yes, in the months leading up to launch, we will host an Open Beta* available to all players across all platforms. If you pre-order any of the editions of Battlefield 2042, you will get early access to the Open Beta. Stay tuned for more Open Beta details.

Battlefield 2042 releases this October and EA Play Pro members get early access to the final game when it launches.

Battlefield 2042 releases October 22, 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

More Battlefield 2042 News

Here's what EA has to say about the three multiplayer modes:

All-Out Warfare - the next generation of fan-favorite modes Conquest and Breakthrough, featuring the largest maps ever for the franchise and for the first time, up to 128 players*. Experience the intensity of All-Out Warfare in large-scale battles like never before on maps filled with dynamic weather, dangerous environmental hazards, and spectacular world events that see tornadoes rip across the map and sandstorms block out the sun. Conquest and Breakthrough have never looked or played better than in Battlefield 2042. Battle across land, air, and sea in frantic 128-player* fights.

CONQUEST - Battlefield's massive, iconic sandbox mode returns - this time supporting 128 players on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®5, and PC. The maps have been specifically designed for this vast scale, with action divided into "clusters" of various kinds. Also, the action now centers around sectors consisting of several flags instead of individual control points.

BREAKTHROUGH - The return of Breakthrough sees two teams - Attackers and Defenders - battle over larger-scale sectors as the Attackers push towards the final objective. Each sector is designed to house a larger number of players, enabling more strategic choice and more flanking opportunities. Approach the capture areas from multiple locations and take advantage of more types of tactical possibilities.

Hazard Zone - an all-new, high-stakes, squad-based game-type for the Battlefield franchise that is a modern take on the multiplayer experience that is distinctly DICE but very different from All-Out Warfare's Conquest or Breakthrough modes. Hazard Zone is a tense experience that combines edge-of-your-seat gameplay with the best of the Battlefield sandbox.

TO BE ANNOUNCED - the third experience, being developed by DICE LA, is another exciting new game-type for the franchise. This experience is a love letter to Battlefield fans and one that long-time players will feel right at home with. Tune-in to EA Play Live on July 22 for all the details.