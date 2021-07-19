All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
F1 2021 receives NVIDIA DLSS update, 65% faster at 4K allowing 60FPS+

F1 2021 receives NVIDIA DLSS upgrades, offers close to 4K 60FPS even on the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, 4K 90FPS+ on RTX 3080 Ti.

Published Mon, Jul 19 2021 10:09 PM CDT
Another day, another game with NVIDIA's black magik DLSS technology gracing it offering huge performance increases across the board. Today, F1 2021 is taking DLSS for a lap around the race track.

F1 2021's new update includes support for NVIDIA DLSS technology, which on the flagship GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will offer 90FPS+ at 4K with ray tracing enabled, max graphics settings and DLSS set to "Performance Mode". But the GeForce RTX 3070, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, and GeForce RTX 3090 can all crank 4K 60FPS+ with DLSS enabled in F1 2021.

NVIDIA also has some F1 2021 gameplay that compares the game with DLSS enabled and disabled, with ray tracing support on the PC and next-gen consoles. There's ray-traced reflections and shadows that will be used in cutscenes, replays, Photo Mode, and more.

Codemasters explains: "For Codemasters, the application of reflections and shadows have been particularly important, with significant resources invested in higher-quality effect presets, and custom-made techniques. Now, they've taken the next logical step and upgraded to ray tracing, adding real-time reflections and shadows".

"With ray tracing, all surrounding detail is accurately reflected on each car, and on windows, water surfaces and other metallic game elements, which previously lacked reflections, or featured simple cube maps. Now, all reflect the world around them, improving fidelity and realism. And with ray-traced shadows, existing shadows are enhanced with more accurate detail that naturally softens and sharpens, and many more smaller game elements now cast shadows, further enhancing the realism and quality of circuits, cars, and other game elements".

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

