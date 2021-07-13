All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Red Dead Redemption 2 now has NVIDIA's DLSS tech: 45% more perf at 4K

Red Dead Redemption 2's new 1.27 update adds NVIDIA DLSS support, offering up to 45% more performance at 4K on GeForce RTX GPUs.

Published Tue, Jul 13 2021 7:33 PM CDT
As promised, Rockstar Games has pushed out the new Red Dead Redemption 2 update that adds support for NVIDIA's DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology.

Red Dead Redemption 2's new v1.27 update doesn't just offer NVIDIA DLSS support but also new features and content for RDR2 and Red Dead Online. The new Blood Money update offers some huge performance gains, even on lower-end GeForce RTX GPUs.

NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card was hitting just under 60FPS average in Red Dead Redemption 2 with everything maxed out at 4K -- but with DLSS enabled and turned onto Performance Mode we're looking at 85FPS average -- a massive improvement, free performance and better graphics... what more could you ask for?

I'm just wrapping up my testing on DOOM Eternal's new update, which recently dropped and added not just DLSS support but also ray tracing. I've got that in at 8K and also the usual 4K / 1440p / 1080p performance articles in the works, and I'll kick start the testing on Red Dead Redemption 2 right now at the same resolutions.

NVIDIA now has DLSS support in two more of the largest games of the last couple of years with DOOM Eternal and now Red Dead Redemption 2 -- but recently LEGO: Builder's Journey, Call of Duty: Warzone, Cyberpunk 2077, Minecraft for Windows 10, Fortnite, and so many more.

Rockstar Games explains: "Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online will now offer NVIDIA DLSS to all Windows users with NVIDIA graphics cards. Please note that this only applies to graphics cards capable of performing DLSS".

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

