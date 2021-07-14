Blizzard is adding the best feature to Diablo II Resurrected

Blizzard is adding a ton of quality of life improvements to Diablo II Resurrected, alleviating many of the game's main annoyances.

Diablo II Resurrected is shipping with a bunch of quality of life improvements to make things a lot better for die-hard players, especially those that want to collect, trade, and make progress in their Holy Grail.

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Storage space has always been an issue in Diablo II, and the best mods offer practically infinite stash tabs to ensure you simply never run out of room for all the uniques, gems, charms, and whatever else you find.

While Diablo II Resurrected won't offer infinite stash space, it will offer a lot more than Lord of Destruction--three times the storage, to be exact. Vicarious Visions confirms that D2R's new shared stash will have 300 slots for your best findings.

"After careful deliberation, the Shared Stash will now have three tabs, rather than just one. Many players felt one tab wasn't enough. When it comes to a player's personal storage chest, we understand it's serious business. This change will enable players to better organize their loot across three tabs (100 slots each) of storage space and store many more items," the developers said in a recent update.

This massive storage expansion will utterly transform the landscape of in-game trading by giving players more room to hold more items, while also alleviating the need for muling--a risky process where you drop an item on the ground with another player in the game, and hop back into the game with another character with a free inventory to grab the item.

I personally cannot wait for Diablo II Resurrected when it releases this September. The devs are clearly putting lots of time and effort into making the original game so much better than it ever was while also preserving the authentic mechanics, gear, and dark gothic ambiance from the original.

Read Also: Diablo 2 Resurrected remaster: Everything you need to know

Diablo II Resurrected is due out September 24, 2021, and will cost $39.99 across PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Check below for more information: