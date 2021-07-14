All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Blizzard is adding the best feature to Diablo II Resurrected

Blizzard is adding a ton of quality of life improvements to Diablo II Resurrected, alleviating many of the game's main annoyances.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Jul 14 2021 5:47 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Diablo II Resurrected is shipping with a bunch of quality of life improvements to make things a lot better for die-hard players, especially those that want to collect, trade, and make progress in their Holy Grail.

Blizzard is adding the best feature to Diablo II Resurrected 55 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Storage space has always been an issue in Diablo II, and the best mods offer practically infinite stash tabs to ensure you simply never run out of room for all the uniques, gems, charms, and whatever else you find.

While Diablo II Resurrected won't offer infinite stash space, it will offer a lot more than Lord of Destruction--three times the storage, to be exact. Vicarious Visions confirms that D2R's new shared stash will have 300 slots for your best findings.

"After careful deliberation, the Shared Stash will now have three tabs, rather than just one. Many players felt one tab wasn't enough. When it comes to a player's personal storage chest, we understand it's serious business. This change will enable players to better organize their loot across three tabs (100 slots each) of storage space and store many more items," the developers said in a recent update.

This massive storage expansion will utterly transform the landscape of in-game trading by giving players more room to hold more items, while also alleviating the need for muling--a risky process where you drop an item on the ground with another player in the game, and hop back into the game with another character with a free inventory to grab the item.

I personally cannot wait for Diablo II Resurrected when it releases this September. The devs are clearly putting lots of time and effort into making the original game so much better than it ever was while also preserving the authentic mechanics, gear, and dark gothic ambiance from the original.

Read Also: Diablo 2 Resurrected remaster: Everything you need to know

Diablo II Resurrected is due out September 24, 2021, and will cost $39.99 across PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Check below for more information:

Blizzard is adding the best feature to Diablo II Resurrected 64 | TweakTown.comBlizzard is adding the best feature to Diablo II Resurrected 65 | TweakTown.com
Blizzard is adding the best feature to Diablo II Resurrected 66 | TweakTown.comBlizzard is adding the best feature to Diablo II Resurrected 67 | TweakTown.com

A Timeless Classic, Resurrected

Diablo® II: Resurrected™ is a remastered version of the quintessential action RPG Diablo® II. Pursue the mysterious Dark Wanderer and fight the denizens of hell as you uncover the fate of the Prime Evils Diablo, Mephisto, and Baal, now in up to 4K (2160p) resolution on PC. Diablo II Resurrected features:

  • Remastered graphics-monsters, heroes, items, spells, all resurrected.
  • An epic story told through five distinct acts.
  • Classic gameplay-the same Diablo II you know and love, preserved.
  • Updated Battle.net support.
  • Planned support for cross-progression-take your progress wherever you play.

... and much more!

The Lord of Destruction Returns

Diablo II: Resurrected includes all content from both Diablo II and its epic expansion Diablo II: Lord of Destruction®. Battle your way through icy caverns, horrific tombs filled with undead abominations, and frozen wastelands to the frigid summit of Mount Arreat and stop Baal, the Lord of Destruction. Raise hell with two Lord of Destruction playable classes-the cunning Assassin, master of traps and shadow disciplines, and the savage Druid, a bold shapeshifter and summoner who commands primal elemental magic.

Buy at Amazon

Diablo II: Resurrected - Standard - Xbox

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$39.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/14/2021 at 4:46 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:news.blizzard.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.