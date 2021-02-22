Diablo 2 Resurrected remaster: Everything you need to know
The new Diablo II remaster, Diablo II Resurrected, is basically a re-skinned upgraded version of classic. Here's a lot of details.
Diablo II is getting remastered, but Vicarious Visions is doing their best to only enhance the game, not fundamentally change it. Here's what to expect from the remaster and everything we know so far.
Diablo II Resurrected is basically a re-skinning of the classic game with some major QoL improvements. The core game remains the same, and the remaster comes with the beloved Lord of Destruction expansion (although we don't know what version they're running off of, likely the last v1.14 update). Runewords are included, every item remains exactly the same, and no balancing has taken place insofar as stats and unique attributes.
The big changes come in the way of graphical and in-game improvements. D2 can now run at 4K 60FPS on consoles, and supports 4K 144Hz on PC, complete with a new graphics engine overhaul with hefty visual upgrades. But gamers can instantly switch between the new and old-school graphics at any time by pressing F11. The cinematics have also been 100% remastered, and QoL improvements like a shared stash (YES!), quick gold pick-up (awesome for speed runs), item comparison tooltips by pressing shift, and even a quick-add function that easily adds items to your stash are all included.
Here's a big list of everything we know so far:
Everything we know about Diablo II Resurrected:
- Lord of Destruction is included
- $39.99 price tag
- Coming to PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC
- Runs at up to 4K 144Hz on PC, 4K 60FPS on consoles
- Players can make characters for both classic D2 and D2 LoD
- Can toggle between remastered/original artwork
- Cross-progression between consoles + PC
- Updated 4K textures/visuals
- New 3D lighting system
- Characters WILL NOT expire
- Same classes - Amazon, Necro, Barb, Sorceress, Paladin, Assassin, Druid
- Global servers, duplicate names available--but names will be appended to BNET gamertag
- 100% same gameplay mechanics/skills/characters
- Batte.net chat lobbies
- TCP/IP online play
- New shared stash
- Runewords are included
- Seasonal Battle.net ladders are in
- Mod support is in
- Auto-loot gold option included
- Controller support on PC
- Every item is 100% the same as it always ways
- Special items like Tyrael's Might now match their icon artwork
- Fully remastered cinematics
- Can compare item stats side-by-side
- Advanced stats screen (MF, hit recovery, etc)
- Quick-key shortcuts to add items to stash
- 8-player multiplayer on consoles and PC
- Duels are the same
- Trading is 100% the same--channels and trade games
- Improved Battle.net lobby and browser--lets gamers choose game rooms based on difficulty
- Have to be online to authenticate copy is legitimate
- Offline play supported
- Backend improved to help stop bots
Official game link - https://diablo2.blizzard.com/en-us/
40-minute roundtable discussion:
Diablo II Resurrected is due out sometime in 2021, and will cost $39.99 across PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
A Timeless Classic, Resurrected
Diablo® II: Resurrected™ is a remastered version of the quintessential action RPG Diablo® II. Pursue the mysterious Dark Wanderer and fight the denizens of hell as you uncover the fate of the Prime Evils Diablo, Mephisto, and Baal, now in up to 4K (2160p) resolution on PC. Diablo II Resurrected features:
- Remastered graphics-monsters, heroes, items, spells, all resurrected.
- An epic story told through five distinct acts.
- Classic gameplay-the same Diablo II you know and love, preserved.
- Updated Battle.net support.
- Planned support for cross-progression-take your progress wherever you play.
... and much more!
The Lord of Destruction Returns
Diablo II: Resurrected includes all content from both Diablo II and its epic expansion Diablo II: Lord of Destruction®. Battle your way through icy caverns, horrific tombs filled with undead abominations, and frozen wastelands to the frigid summit of Mount Arreat and stop Baal, the Lord of Destruction. Raise hell with two Lord of Destruction playable classes-the cunning Assassin, master of traps and shadow disciplines, and the savage Druid, a bold shapeshifter and summoner who commands primal elemental magic.