Diablo 2 Resurrected remaster: Everything you need to know

The new Diablo II remaster, Diablo II Resurrected, is basically a re-skinned upgraded version of classic. Here's a lot of details.

Diablo II is getting remastered, but Vicarious Visions is doing their best to only enhance the game, not fundamentally change it. Here's what to expect from the remaster and everything we know so far.

VIEW GALLERY - 9 IMAGES

Diablo II Resurrected is basically a re-skinning of the classic game with some major QoL improvements. The core game remains the same, and the remaster comes with the beloved Lord of Destruction expansion (although we don't know what version they're running off of, likely the last v1.14 update). Runewords are included, every item remains exactly the same, and no balancing has taken place insofar as stats and unique attributes.

The big changes come in the way of graphical and in-game improvements. D2 can now run at 4K 60FPS on consoles, and supports 4K 144Hz on PC, complete with a new graphics engine overhaul with hefty visual upgrades. But gamers can instantly switch between the new and old-school graphics at any time by pressing F11. The cinematics have also been 100% remastered, and QoL improvements like a shared stash (YES!), quick gold pick-up (awesome for speed runs), item comparison tooltips by pressing shift, and even a quick-add function that easily adds items to your stash are all included.

Here's a big list of everything we know so far:

Everything we know about Diablo II Resurrected:

Lord of Destruction is included

$39.99 price tag

Coming to PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC

Runs at up to 4K 144Hz on PC, 4K 60FPS on consoles

Players can make characters for both classic D2 and D2 LoD

Can toggle between remastered/original artwork

Cross-progression between consoles + PC

Updated 4K textures/visuals

New 3D lighting system

Characters WILL NOT expire

Same classes - Amazon, Necro, Barb, Sorceress, Paladin, Assassin, Druid

Global servers, duplicate names available--but names will be appended to BNET gamertag

100% same gameplay mechanics/skills/characters

Batte.net chat lobbies

TCP/IP online play

New shared stash

Runewords are included

Seasonal Battle.net ladders are in

Mod support is in

Auto-loot gold option included

Controller support on PC

Every item is 100% the same as it always ways

Special items like Tyrael's Might now match their icon artwork

Fully remastered cinematics

Can compare item stats side-by-side

Advanced stats screen (MF, hit recovery, etc)

Quick-key shortcuts to add items to stash

8-player multiplayer on consoles and PC

Duels are the same

Trading is 100% the same--channels and trade games

Improved Battle.net lobby and browser--lets gamers choose game rooms based on difficulty

Have to be online to authenticate copy is legitimate

Offline play supported

Backend improved to help stop bots

Official game link - https://diablo2.blizzard.com/en-us/

40-minute roundtable discussion:

Diablo II Resurrected is due out sometime in 2021, and will cost $39.99 across PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Check below for more information: