All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Black Ops Cold War getting 30GB of high res 4K textures on PS5

Treyarch is releasing a bunch of high-res 4K textures in multiplayer for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War on PlayStation 5.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Jul 14 2021 5:15 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Black Ops Cold War's new Season 4 Reloaded update will include high-resolution multiplayer texture packs on PlayStation 5.

Black Ops Cold War getting 30GB of high res 4K textures on PS5 13 | TweakTown.com

Treyarch plans to release a big 30GB pack with high-res 4K textures for Black Ops Cold War's multiplayer modes. The packs will be split up into three parts: multiplayer (17.7GB), zombies (8GB), and Dead Ops (3.76GB). The devs have confirmed the packs on their official Trello roadmap board and the game's official patch notes.

"And on PlayStation 5, players will be prompted to download new High Resolution Texture Packs at the start of Season Four Reloaded for the best visual experience going forward. These will no longer be installed by default on PlayStation 5 and will need to be downloaded manually for Multiplayer, Zombies, and Dead Ops Arcade 3. If you skip the download upon boot-up, these packs will be available for later download via the in-game Store," Treyarch says.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS5)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$58.00
$56.00$49.50$55.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/14/2021 at 4:19 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:trello.com, treyarch.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.