Battlefield 2042's crazy weather effects will be on PS4, Xbox One too
DICE says that the last-gen PS4 and Xbox One versions of Battlefield 2042 will have the 'same gameplay features' as next-gen.
Battlefield 2042's chaotic 128-player multiplayer (64v64) might be skipping last-gen consoles, but major innovations like map-smashing weather effects will still be available on PS4 and Xbox One.
Today DICE revealed a bunch of new info about what last-gen players can expect from Battlefield 2042. Apart from next-gen graphics, fast loading times, and haptics, and map/player size, the experiences apparently won't be dramatically different--at least content-wise. We won't know how the performance of each system differs until release time.
DICE says the last-gen flavor of Battlefield 2042 will still have the crazy world-breaking storms and weather, which includes EMP storms, massive dust storms, and tornadoes. The devs say that map sizes have been reduced to accommodate the 32v32 player cap on PS4 and Xbox One.
OPTIMIZATIONS AND DIFFERENCES BETWEEN THE 64 AND 128-PLAYER EXPERIENCES
On Xbox One and PlayStation® 4 you will have access to the same gameplay features that we've announced for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation® 5. Weapons, Vehicles, Specialists and Gadgets all remain the same no matter what generation of console you're playing on.
Dynamic Weather events such as tornadoes, or Environmental Hazards like EMP storms will also be experienced by all players.
Our intention is to ensure that nothing detracts from the overall experience of playing Battlefield 2042. The main differences between console generations is that we've made adjustments to the playable area on the maps to ensure a fluid play experience for Xbox One and PlayStation 4® consoles.
Battlefield 2042 releases October 22, 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
Here's what EA has to say about the three multiplayer modes:
"Battlefield 2042 is an evolution of the franchise and embraces what our players want - the ultimate Battlefield multiplayer sandbox with intense combat and a ton of incredible, unexpected events,"said Oskar Gabrielson, General Manager of DICE.
"All of us across DICE in Stockholm, DICE LA, Criterion, and EA Gothenburg have had so much fun developing this game and now it's time to let players jump in. What they'll find is that we've built three distinct, absolutely epic experiences that we think they'll love."
The biggest, most ambitious title in the franchise, Battlefield 2042includes:
Battlefield 2042 is available now for pre-order and is set to launch on retail and digital storefronts on October 22 for $59.99 on Xbox® One, PlayStation®4, and PC, and $69.99 on Xbox® Series X and S and PlayStation®5. EA Play members get a 10-hour trial starting Oct 15, 2021. EA Play members and players who pre-order will receive early access to the Open Beta**. Players who pre-order have three different editions to choose from, including the Battlefield 2042Gold Edition for $89.99 on PC and $99.99 on console, or the Battlefield 2042Ultimate Edition for $109.99 on PC or $119.99 on console.