Battlefield 2042's crazy weather effects will be on PS4, Xbox One too

DICE says that the last-gen PS4 and Xbox One versions of Battlefield 2042 will have the 'same gameplay features' as next-gen.

Battlefield 2042's chaotic 128-player multiplayer (64v64) might be skipping last-gen consoles, but major innovations like map-smashing weather effects will still be available on PS4 and Xbox One.

Today DICE revealed a bunch of new info about what last-gen players can expect from Battlefield 2042. Apart from next-gen graphics, fast loading times, and haptics, and map/player size, the experiences apparently won't be dramatically different--at least content-wise. We won't know how the performance of each system differs until release time.

DICE says the last-gen flavor of Battlefield 2042 will still have the crazy world-breaking storms and weather, which includes EMP storms, massive dust storms, and tornadoes. The devs say that map sizes have been reduced to accommodate the 32v32 player cap on PS4 and Xbox One.

OPTIMIZATIONS AND DIFFERENCES BETWEEN THE 64 AND 128-PLAYER EXPERIENCES On Xbox One and PlayStation® 4 you will have access to the same gameplay features that we've announced for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation® 5. Weapons, Vehicles, Specialists and Gadgets all remain the same no matter what generation of console you're playing on. Dynamic Weather events such as tornadoes, or Environmental Hazards like EMP storms will also be experienced by all players. Our intention is to ensure that nothing detracts from the overall experience of playing Battlefield 2042. The main differences between console generations is that we've made adjustments to the playable area on the maps to ensure a fluid play experience for Xbox One and PlayStation 4® consoles.

Battlefield 2042 releases October 22, 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Here's what EA has to say about the three multiplayer modes:

All-Out Warfare - the next generation of fan-favorite modes Conquest and Breakthrough, featuring the largest maps ever for the franchise and for the first time, up to 128 players*. Experience the intensity of All-Out Warfare in large-scale battles like never before on maps filled with dynamic weather, dangerous environmental hazards, and spectacular world events that see tornadoes rip across the map and sandstorms block out the sun. Conquest and Breakthrough have never looked or played better than in Battlefield 2042. Battle across land, air, and sea in frantic 128-player* fights.

CONQUEST - Battlefield's massive, iconic sandbox mode returns - this time supporting 128 players on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®5, and PC. The maps have been specifically designed for this vast scale, with action divided into "clusters" of various kinds. Also, the action now centers around sectors consisting of several flags instead of individual control points.

BREAKTHROUGH - The return of Breakthrough sees two teams - Attackers and Defenders - battle over larger-scale sectors as the Attackers push towards the final objective. Each sector is designed to house a larger number of players, enabling more strategic choice and more flanking opportunities. Approach the capture areas from multiple locations and take advantage of more types of tactical possibilities.

Hazard Zone - an all-new, high-stakes, squad-based game-type for the Battlefield franchise that is a modern take on the multiplayer experience that is distinctly DICE but very different from All-Out Warfare's Conquest or Breakthrough modes. Hazard Zone is a tense experience that combines edge-of-your-seat gameplay with the best of the Battlefield sandbox.

TO BE ANNOUNCED - the third experience, being developed by DICE LA, is another exciting new game-type for the franchise. This experience is a love letter to Battlefield fans and one that long-time players will feel right at home with. Tune-in to EA Play Live on July 22 for all the details.