Yeah, I'd totally buy this noblechairs x Tesla gaming chair

Elon Musk tweets about gaming chairs, Razer CEO chimes in -- and then noblechairs says Tesla gaming chair is 'certainly doable'.

Published Wed, Jul 14 2021 7:07 PM CDT
Elon Musk is a big gamer and seems interested in the gaming chair market, at least with sharing memes about comparisons between toddler car seats and gaming chairs.

The meme shared by Musk had the attention of Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan almost instantly, within minutes the Razer CEO and fellow gamer and enthusiast said "maybe we should make a toddler car seat too?". Funnily enough, I mentioned noblechairs in my post, which was up and online minutes after Elon's tweet.

In my post, I mentioned the noblechairs Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team - 2021 Edition gaming chair, and then a mockup of a noblechairs x Tesla gaming chair was tweeted to Elon. Man, it looks so good -- so good, that noblechairs themselves replied, tweeting "What an EPIC look!" adding that a Tesla gaming chair is "certainly doable".

Uh... so the only thing holding us back from a Tesla gaming chair is Elon Musk and Tesla Motors approving it... in the words of Captain Picard: Make It So!

