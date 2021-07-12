All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Elon Musk tweets about gaming chairs, Razer CEO chimes in

Elon Musk shares meme that baby car seats and gaming chairs are the same, Razer CEO jokes that they should make a baby seat, too.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jul 12 2021 9:43 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Elon Musk has just tweeted out a meme that shows a toddler car seat and a traditional, cheap racing car-inspired gaming seat saying that they are all the same.

Instantly, the price of DOGE went up with bots buying up Dogecoin with Musk's tweet -- secondly, within a single minute Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan tweeted, saying "Right - maybe we should make a toddler car seat too". We all know how it goes, Razer says or unveils something that we all think is stupidly overkill or insane -- like a Razer toaster, and then they do it.

So I guess we now live in a timeline where Razer could eventually release a toddler car seat... and maybe Musk will collaborate with Razer on a Tesla-inspired gaming chair? I mean, that would be freaking awesome and it's not something too out of the question.

Musk is a big gamer, and so is Min-Liang Tan -- they are both rich, both run successful companies, are both gamers, and love doing crazy product releases. We already have the noblechairs Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team - 2021 Edition gaming chair which is styled beautifully... but I can only imagine what a Tesla x Razer gaming chair would look like.

Elon Musk tweets about gaming chairs, Razer CEO chimes in 02 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Razer Iskur Gaming-Chair: Ergonomic Lumbar Support System (Razer Iskur Gaming-Chair)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$499.00
$499.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/12/2021 at 9:43 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.