NieR Automata's new Steam patch adds 60FPS cutscenes, FidelityFX CAS
After many years, NieR: Automata is finally getting patched on Steam to offer 60FPS cinematics, FidelityFX CAS, and new lighting.
After many years, NieR: Automata is finally getting updated on PC to add a bunch of new features and bug fixes. The biggest update is full 60FPS support for cutscenes (previously locked to 30FPS) and a default frame rate stabilization of 60FPS as well. HDR has been tweaked, too. Sadly it looks like the frame cap is still in place so don't expect to hit 144Hz just yet.
The devs are also adding in FidelityFX CAS for improved visuals alongside a new global illumination system for environment lighting effects. The patch notes are somewhat vague on some points including "adjustments to anti-aliasing functionality" and "other stability-related fixes".
The update will go live Thursday, July 15. Check below for the full patch notes:
The following fixes will be applied in the Steam patch scheduled for release on 15/07/2021.
Changes made
- • Borderless Video Settings
- Borderless video settings have been implemented.
- • Fidelity FX
- A Fidelity FX CAS feature has been added.
- • HDR
- The system will now detect whether HDR has been activated in the Windows display settings, and automatically boot the game in HDR mode if it has.
- • Anti-aliasing
- Adjustments to the anti-aliasing functionality
- • UI textures (4K)
- Approximately 270 UI textures for icons, backdrops and UI elements etc. now support 4K resolutions.
- • Cut scenes
- The bit rate has been improved and all pre-rendered cut scenes adjusted, so they will now play in 60FPS and display in the correct aspect ratio without stretching the picture.
- • Global illumination
- A new "Global illumination" feature has been implemented. This can be set to three different levels; High, Medium or Low.
- • Ambient occlusion/ bloom
- The rendering targets for ambient occlusion and bloom effects have been changed to dynamic resolution based on the game's resolution.
Bug fixes
- • It is now possible to switch between recently selected display modes for screenshots, such as between full screen and windowed mode or between borderless and windowed mode, by pushing the Alt + Enter keys together.
- • The mouse cursor is no longer displayed when using a game pad controller.
- • The frame rate has been stabilized at 60FPS under default settings.
- Other stability related fixes have also been implemented