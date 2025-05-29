Bandai confirms FPS drops in Elden Ring Nightreign, responds with fix

Elden Ring Nightreign has received its first patch to improve gameplay and stability, and Bandai has confirmed framerate drops on PC.

Elden Ring Nightreign has finally released, and Bandai Namco has already released an update addressing some day-one problems, such as framerate issues.

Bandai Namco has taken to its website to publish the first patch for Elden Ring Nightreign, with the publisher confirming that PC players using the "latest graphics cards" may experience framerate drops. The patch does cover PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and the PC version of the game via Steam, with the overall goal of the update to "improve gameplay and stability." FromSoftware has requested players update their game to the latest version before launching for the best experience possible.

As for the PC related issues, the patch notes state, "Some PC configurations using the latest graphics cards may experience frame rate drops." Bandai writes that an investigation has been launched into the issue, and in the meantime, players can lower their graphics settings from High to Medium, or even Low, to fix the framerate problems. Moreover, Bandai recommends players install the latest graphics card drivers.

As for PC players unable to launch the game at all, Bandai has provided some guidance. Locate Elden Ring Nightreign in your Steam Library, right click on it, select Properties, select "Installed Files" and execute "Verify Integrity of Game Files".

Patch contents:

Improved handling of playable characters

Soundtrack addition and adjustments

Text adjustments

Balance adjustments

Added character scenarios

Bug fixes