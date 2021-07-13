All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Moon 'wobble' to cause mass flooding on 'every US coast' by 2030

A new study has explained how the Moon could play a big factor in rising sea levels which could lead to mass flooding in 2030.

Published Tue, Jul 13 2021 3:06 AM CDT
There are many factors that are contributing to the rising sea levels, but one that may not have been widely considered is lunar cycles.

A new study that has been published in the journal Nature Climate Change has suggested that the United States could experience widespread coastal flooding caused by climate change and the Moon's coming lunar cycle. The Moon plays a vital role in how often/severe floods can be, and what dictates the Moon's power is its orbital cycle at the time. For example, in 2030, the Moon's orbital cycle will "wobble", which may lead to amplified high and low tides.

This "wobble" in the Moon's orbit around Earth happens every 18.6 years, and at the moment, the Moon is amplifying our tides, hence the increase in the frequency of floods. In a NASA post, Phil Thompson, an Assistant Professor at the University of Hawaii, said, "It's the accumulated effect over time that will have an impact. If it floods 10 or 15 times a month, a business can't keep operating with its parking lot underwater. People lose their jobs because they can't get to work. Seeping cesspools become a public health issue."

A combination of global warming along with a coming impactful lunar cycle may cause flooding to change from a regional issue to a national one. According to the study's authors, in the next fourteen years, flooding will change "from a regional issue to a national issue with a majority of U.S. coastlines being affected."

NEWS SOURCE:interestingengineering.com

