Fierce solar storm will hit Earth soon, mobile phone may be impacted

New reports have indicated that a massive solar storm is on its way towards Earth at the speed of nearly 1 million miles per hour.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Jul 12 2021 5:34 AM CDT
A new report from SpaceWeather has indicated that high-speed solar winds are on track to hit Earth very soon.

The solar winds are reportedly traveling at a speed of one million miles per hour, and when they hit Earth, it's expected that it could cause geomagnetic storms in Earth's magnetosphere. The solar wind can also cause problems for satellite signals, radio signals, mobile devices, TVs, GPS navigation, and currents in power lines. Researchers aren't sure if this particular burst from the Sun will cause short-lived problems, but it wouldn't necessarily be surprising.

NASA has classified this solar flare as an X1.5-class flare, which means it's in the category of the most intense solar flares. Additionally, the "1.5" added to the name of the flare represents its strength. For example, an X2 solar flare is twice as intense as an X1. Reports are indicating that the solar storm is expected to hit parts of Earth between July 11/12. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:dnaindia.com, dnaindia.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

